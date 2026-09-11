10 Things to Know Before Arizona State Faces No. 10 Texas A&M

Arizona State's 70-7 victory over Morgan State provided plenty of impressive numbers.

Saturday should provide a much better measuring stick.

The Sun Devils travel to College Station to face No. 10 Texas A&M in their first road game of the season. The Aggies are coming off an 11-win season and their first College Football Playoff appearance, while Arizona State enters with a six-game regular-season winning streak against ranked opponents.

Here are 10 things to know before kickoff.

1. Arizona State Has Won Six Straight Against Ranked Teams

ASU has won six consecutive regular-season games against AP Top 25 opponents, the longest active streak in the nation entering the weekend.

The Sun Devils are 6-1 against ranked opponents since the start of 2024.

Kenny Dillingham is 6-6 overall against AP Top 25 teams as Arizona State's head coach. A victory Saturday would move him above .500 and extend ASU's streak to seven.

2. Texas A&M Dominated Its Opener

The Aggies defeated Missouri State 50-0 to begin Mike Elko's third season.

Texas A&M allowed just 67 total yards, its fewest in a game since 1978, while producing 505 yards of offense.

Senior quarterback Marcel Reed completed 21 of 30 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns.

3. Cutter Boley Is Coming Off a Historic ASU Debut

Boley completed 21 of 27 passes for 387 yards and six touchdowns without an interception against Morgan State.

His 387 yards were the most by an Arizona State quarterback in his debut with the program.

The six touchdown passes tied Danny White and Andrew Walter for second-most in a game in school history, one behind Mike Pagel's record of seven.

Boley was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

4. ASU Could Play Before Its Largest Crowd Ever

Arizona State's largest true road crowd was 92,746 at Georgia in 2009.

Its largest crowd anywhere was 103,168 for ASU's Rose Bowl victory over Michigan on Jan. 1, 1987.

Texas A&M drew 107,782 for its season opener against Missouri State.

That puts both ASU attendance records within reach Saturday.

5. Three Sun Devils Had 100 Receiving Yards Last Week

Reed Harris caught passes for 137 yards, Grayson Rigdon finished with 110 and Omarion Miller had 102 against Morgan State.

It was the first time since at least 1996 that ASU had three 100-yard receivers in the same game.

Harris and Rigdon also caught two touchdown passes apiece.

6. Arizona State Has Been Excellent in Close Games

ASU is 10-2 over the past two seasons in games decided by seven points or fewer.

The Sun Devils have also won seven games during that span in which they were tied or trailing at some point during the fourth quarter.

Four of those victories came last season.

7. Big Plays Could Be an Important Measure

Arizona State produced 10 offensive plays of at least 25 yards in its opener, two more than any other FBS team through the opening week.

The Sun Devils have allowed only one play longer than 20 yards defensively.

Limiting explosive plays has been a longer-term strength. ASU has allowed only 28 plays of more than 50 yards over 95 games since 2018, tied for fourth-fewest in the FBS during that period.

8. ASU Is Seeking Its First True SEC Road Victory

Arizona State has played only two true road games against teams that were SEC members at the time, losing at Georgia in 2009 and Mississippi State last season.

The Sun Devils are 5-13 all-time against programs currently in the SEC, but only their 2024 victory over Mississippi State came against a school that was an SEC member at the time.

A win Saturday would therefore be ASU's first against an SEC opponent in a true road game.

9. ASU Hasn't Won on the Road Against a Top 10 Team Since 2015

The Sun Devils' most recent road victory over an AP Top 10 opponent came at the Rose Bowl in 2015, when Arizona State defeated UCLA 38-23.

A victory over No. 10 Texas A&M would end that drought while also extending ASU's current run against ranked opponents.

10. This Is Only the Second ASU-Texas A&M Meeting

Texas A&M won the programs' first meeting 38-17 in Houston in 2015.

The game was closer than the final margin. Arizona State was within a touchdown with five minutes remaining before the Aggies scored twice late.

Saturday will be ASU's first game in College Station.

The Sun Devils and Aggies kick off Saturday at 9 a.m. MST/11 a.m. CDT at Kyle Field.