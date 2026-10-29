Arizona State Week 9 Injury Report: Kenny Dillingham Takes Jason Eck "Madden" Approach as Names Remain Questionable

"I thought it was absolutely perfect how to describe when you're dealing with injuries..."

Kenny Dillingham referred to a fellow head coach, about 400 miles east, to address ASU's injury situations heading into Week 9 vs. No. 8 BYU.

The source material? Madden. Brought to you by New Mexico head football coach Jason Eck.

Yep. A video game is apparently a bible when it comes to how college football coaches in the Southwest are handling injuries...here's everything to know and more:

ASU/BYU Injury Reports:

ASU:

OUT

OL #58 Tana Alo-Tupuola

WR #89 Harry Hassmann



QUESTIONABLE

DB #2 Lyrik Rawls

QB #12 Mikey Keene

OL #64 Wade Helton



PROBABLE

S #20 Maurice Williams

OL #50 Marques Uini

OL #57 Filiva'a Lokotui

OL #78 Luke Baklenko

OL #79 Xander Ruggeroli

BYU:

OUT

CB #0 Evan Johnson

RB #4 LJ Martin

OL #74 Trevin Ostler



PROBABLE



RB #12 Preston Rex



OL #64 Kyle Sfarcioc

Wait, What Did Eck Say?

With the Lobos dealing with their own set of injuries, Jason Eck addressed his decision to sub out a banged-up player in New Mexico's win over North Dakota State.

"If a guy gets injured on Madden, you've got to make a substitution," Eck said. "It comes up on the screen, like your starter is usually a 90 (overall grade) and your backup's an 80, but because of the injury, the 90 guy is down to 78, so the backup's a little better than the guy with an injury. So you go with that."

When the quote hit social media, some people were perplexed, while others knew exactly what Eck was talking about.

"All the kids will know exactly what I'm talking about," Eck said.

Dillingham Endorsement

"Go see what Coach Eck said, because I don't want to copy what he said..." ASU head football coach Kenny Dillingham said. "I don't want to copy and paste what he said, but I want to copy and paste what he said."

This Madden-scenario hits home harder for the Devils this week, with three players listed as questionable and five as probable.

Mainly, starting safety Lyrik Rawls and QB Mikey Keene.

"The Lyriks and different guys on our team," Dillingham said. "and Mikey (Keene), when to play them and when not, when they are cleared and healthy."

So what will it be? Will Dillingham opt for the "lower overall" but veteran presence, or play the higher-upside, less-proven talents, such as Jake Fette?

Dodging LJ

BYU will be without star RB LJ Martin once again, despite speculation that the senior running back could return against the Sun Devils.

Martin has not been on the field since Oct. 3 against TCU, suffering a lower-body injury against the Horned Frogs.

It will be a tall task for the Sun Devils regardless, but at least they can take a sigh of relief that they will not have to face BYU's RB1.

This article will be updated when any new updates on Fette, ASU's QBs or any other injury news is made available.