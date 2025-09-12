Big 12 Games to Watch for Arizona State Fans
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are set to conclude their three-game non-conference schedule tomorrow night with a home battle against Texas State.
While Kenny Dillingham's team has to focus on the task at hand in securing a win, there are other Big 12 games that are potentially significant to the rest of the season.
Arizona State on SI examines three key conference battles over the weekend.
Colorado @ Houston - Friday Night
The Buffaloes and Cougars are set to open up conference play momentarily - the two programs are set up to be enigmas within the Big 12.
Houston was a popular pick in the preseason to be an improved team in 2025 under Willie Fritz, while Colorado still has intriguing talent despite the losses of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.
The Sun Devils play Houston at home on October 25, while they travel to Boulder to face Colorado on November 22.
Kansas State @ Arizona - Friday Night
This battle technically counts as a non-conference game for both teams - as they previously had scheduled the home-and-home series in 2016.
Kansas State has been the most disappointing team in the conference by a wide margin to this point - as they were an unsuccessful late touchdown drive away from starting the season 0-3.
On the other hand, Arizona looks to be much improved to begin the season, and QB Noah Fifita looks rejuvenated under a new offensive coordinator.
Arizona State welcomes Arizona to Tempe on November 28 to close out the regular season.
Oregon State @ Texas Tech - Saturday Afternoon
Texas Tech gets their first semi-power conference matchup of the season this weekend.
While Oregon State has struggled to start the season, they do roster a very talented quarterback in Maalik Murphy.
The Red Raiders should handle this game, but it will be fascinating to monitor how they navigate their first test of the 2025 season.
The Sun Devils are set to host Texas Tech just over a month from now on October 18.
