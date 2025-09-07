Evaluating Kenny Dillingham's Comments After Arizona State Loss
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) are likely set to uncerimoneously drop out of the top 25 of the AP Poll - just a month after entering the season on the doorstep of reaching the top 10.
The 24-20 defeat to the Mississippi State Bulldogs was a true tale of two halves - and the Sun Devils are likely going to face the reprecussions of a late touchdown on a cover zero look from the defense.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham spoke to media after Saturday night's defeat - below are some highlights from what he had to say.
On facing adversity:
“When you have success, it’s not about everybody telling you how good you are. It’s about what happens in the moment that you fail, and you’re not supposed to fail, and how do you respond. I thought our guys responded well. We responded well to that adversity. Now we have a new version of adversity, it’s the loss. In-game adversity is different than the adversity of the loss.”
Dillingham is completely correct in this statement. Facing in-game adversity - such as an untimely injury or the offense stalling in the grasp of a suffocating defense - is far different compared to a loss, especially the type of loss that Arizona State was at the wrong end of.
The team faced the in-game adversity incredibly well, with the running back room stepping up in the midst of Kyson Brown's injury, and OC Marcus Arroyo drawing up a wonderful second half - it didn't matter in the end. Now, it's up to the Sun Devils to rebound and get back into the win column this Saturday.
The other fascinating comment from Dillingham was taking responsibility for Sam Leavitt's rough performance - the redshirt sophomore only completed 10 passes, while throwing two interceptions in compliment of the subpar start from the 20 year old.
Dillingham spoke about how he must do a better job of easing Leavitt into games, and how it's his responsibility to get the Sun Devil offense into a groove.
The next opportunity for the Sun Devils to get right is on Saturday, when they welcome Texas State to Tempe in the final tune-up ahead of Big 12 conference play.
