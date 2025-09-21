Arizona State Remains on Doorstep of AP Top 25
TEMPE -- Arizona State moved to 3-1 on the 2025 season on Saturday night behind a walk-off 27-24 victory over the Baylor Bears off of the leg of Jesus Gomez.
The Sun Devils failed to crack the top 25 of the week five AP poll - even with the victory in which the defense played a quality game against a strong offense, and where the offense showed high-end ability to close out the game.
Kenny Dillingham's program is effectively ranked number 30 in the nation currently - as they are currently behind Auburn, week two opponent Mississippi State, South Florida, and week four letdown Utah on the outside looking in.
They remain unranked for the third consecutive week - but have an opportunity to climb back in if a successful week five ensues.
Notes/Observations From Poll
- The Big 12 is represented by four programs inside of the top 25 currently. Texas Tech leads the charge at number 12 - the rebuilt defensive line has showed out in a major way to this point, while the offense came alive in yesterday's victory over Utah. Iowa State is ranked number 14 behind an undefeated start, although Arkansas State gave the Cyclones a battle last week. Arizona State's week five opponent in TCU came in at number 24 after a convincing win over SMU, and Brigham Young capped out the representation - coming in at 25.
- Utah drops out after the 34-10 loss to Texas Tech. The Sun Devils and Utes play in Salt Lake City in two weeks.
- 2024 Peach Bowl opponent Texas comes in at number 10 in the poll.
- TCU will be the first ranked team Arizona State plays in Tempe since the Sun Devils hosted BYU in November of last season. Arizona State has not lost a game at Mountain America Stadium since a season-ending loss to Arizona in 2023.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over Baylor here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
