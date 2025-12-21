New Kenny Dillingham Deal is Proof of Arizona State Upswing

TEMPE -- Arizona State President Michael Crow has very likely stamped his legacy in a positive light within Tempe and the university by committing to providing more resources to Kenny Dillingham in an amended contract that was agreed upon on Saturday morning.

Crow - who has been at ASU since 2002 - has been a polarizing figure within the university for his perceived indifference when it comes to the revenue sports at times.

This appears to be anything but the case now, as Crow has promoted Graham Rossini to the AD post, as well as overseeing numerous ambitious projects from within the athletic programs over the last two-plus years - re-upping Dillingham was just the latest.

Dillingham reiterated that Crow has been great to work with through the process and has seemingly never felt as if the support hasn't been around during his tenure in a statement following Saturday's practice.

"Yeah, I mean, he's stepped up. And I don't think I've ever said they haven't since I've been here, I've alluded to like, more and more and more, and I'll always say that if I'm not saying that I'm doing something wrong, right, we should always up more to a point where we're the best in the country."

The athletic department taking up the innovation mantle is absolutely massive in this era of college sports - ASU on SI explores what the commitment to Dillingham means as far as a paradigm shift below.

Arizona State Set to Remain Big 12 Power

The Sun Devils are coming out of the last three weeks looking relatively stout - especially considering the circumstances that surrounded the program over this time. The commitment to Dillingham signifies a commitment to competing for Big 12 titles on a reliable basis. The increased salary pool to retain assistants, creating a de facto general manager role, and working to boost NIL efforts point to the ultimate goal.

Texas Tech and BYU ramping up NIL efforts isn't the most encouraging sign for the Sun Devils, but the attempts to compete from ASU are continuous.

Factors such as location, tangible player development from the top-tier staff, and academics are ones that also align with the vision that Coach Dillingham has moving forward.

All in all, Arizona State is so much more than one person, group, or student body - it's a collective effort from everyone involved to reach heights that have seldom been seen before.

