Big 12 football picks, betting odds for Week 7: Iowa State slight favorites at West Virginia
It's a light week in the Big 12, but the schedule is filled with potential pitfalls for the conference's top football teams.
No. 16 Utah (4-1) travels to Arizona State to face a Sun Devils team riding a wave of momentum after a surprising 4-1 start to the season. The Utes are coming off a bye week with uncertainty at quarterback as Cam Rising's status continues to be in doubt. The spread has moved again on this game, from Utah -6.5 to -4.5.
UCF (3-2) hosts Cincinnati (3-2) on Saturday afternoon in a game that could be impacted by Hurricane Milton. As of Wednesday morning the game was still scheduled to be played, but the situation is fluid. The hurricane is expected to make landfall Wednesday night.
No. 14 BYU (5-0) hosts an Arizona team that's as explosive as any team in the conference. Arizona's Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan are one of the top QB-WR duos in the country.
No. 11 Iowa State (5-0) travels to West Virginia (3-2) to face a Mountaineers team that destroyed Oklahoma State last week - including racking up 389 yards rushing. The Cyclones are only favored by three points.
In arguably the most intriguing game on the Week 7 Big 12 schedule, No. 18 Kansas State (4-1) travels to Colorado (4-1) to take on Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes in a game that will kick off at 10:15 p.m. ET.
Only 10 Big 12 teams are in action this week, with Houston, TCU, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Kansas on bye weeks.
Here are the latest betting odds on each game from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Big 12 Betting Odds, Week 7
No. 16 Utah at Arizona State, Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Moneyline: Utah -205, Arizona State +170
Spread: Utah -4.5 (-112); Arizona State +4.5 (-108)
Over/Under: 45
Cincinnati at UCF, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Moneyline: UCF -148, Cincinnati +124
Spread: UCF -3 (-108); Cincinnati +3 (-112)
Over/Under: 58.5
Arizona at No. 14 BYU, 4 p.m. ET (FOX)
Moneyline: BYU -180, Arizona +150
Spread: BYU -4 (-108); Arizona +4 (-112)
Over/Under: 48.5
No. 11 Iowa State at West Virginia, 8 p.m. ET (FOX)
Moneyline: Iowa State -142, West Virginia +120
Spread: Iowa State -3 (-108); West Virginia +3 (-112)
Over/Under: 53
No. 18 Kansas State at Colorado, 10:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Moneyline: Kansas State -180, Colorado +150
Spread: Kansas State -4 (-112); Colorado +4 (-108)
Over/Under: 56.5