Previewing Remainder of Arizona State's Non-Conference Schedule

TEMPE -- Believe it or not, the Arizona State non-conference slate is nearly over.

A season that began with an 81-64 triumph over Southern Utah and that has progressed to a 9-2 record has aided in invigorating a fanbase that had lost faith in the program following last season's 13-20 mark - the only two losses they suffered were in competitive fashion to two of the better teams in the early stages of the 2025-26 season in Gonzaga and USC.

Now, just two games remain in the non-conference slate ahead of an 18-game schedule in the most challenging league in Division I - this begins with a home date against Colorado on Jan 3.

Before that, the Sun Devils are set to take a trek into the two non-conference games that pose very different challenges, as they hit the road to face a former Pac-12 rival before returning home to take on another former rival in the conference that has presented problems in the past.

Wednesday: @UCLA

UCLA is going to be the final road test of non-conference play.

The Sun Devils and Bruins traded barbs in the latter parts of their time as members of the Pac-12 - Hurley and UCLA coach Mick Cronin organized a home-and-home series to revive what had quietly become one of the most intriguing rivalries from within the league.

UCLA is currently 7-3 on the season, with a pair of competitive losses to top-ranked Arizona and third-ranked Gonzaga on Saturday. They are led by forward Tyler Bilodeau, who averages over 16 points per contest, while guard Skyy Clark is averaging 12.2 PPG on efficient scoring marks. Transfer guard Donovan Dent has struggled to the tune of shooting under 10% from three-point range.

Arizona State and UCLA are set to play at 8:30 P.M. MST in what will be an FS1 broadcast.

Sunday: Oregon State

Oregon State is another revival of a Pac-12 rivalry that was broken up in conference realignment.

The Beavers have struggled in the seasons since making an improbable run in the NCAA tournament in 2021, with head coach Wayne Tinkle taking on a lengthy rebuilding job.

The temporary members of the West Coast Conference began their season with three wins prior to a five-game losing streak that is now sandwiched between another three-game win streak.

The Sun Devils and Beavers are set to play 1 P.M. MST and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

