Big 12 Power Rankings: BYU No. 1, Arizona State Still Has Work to Do

The Big 12 Conference went 10-4 last week, excluding the Arizona-BYU result. But when you dig deeper, the conference went just 2-4 vs. Power 4 opponents and 8-0 against non-Power 4 foes. Arizona State's loss to Texas A&M was part of the struggles, but it was also the conference's biggest step-up game. Let's see how the conference power rankings look heading into this week's action.

1. BYU (2-0)

Game vs. Arizona State: Oct. 31

The Cougars showed in the second half against Arizona why they deserve the top spot. Is there any team in the Big 12 that can match their physicality? At this point it doesn't appear so, unless you still believe in Texas Tech. Good news is that Arizona State doesn't have to sweat it until Halloween.

2. Texas Tech (2-0)

Game vs. Arizona State: Oct. 17

The win over Oregon State was workmanlike. But when you're nearly a four-touchdown favorite and win by 11, the court of public opinion doesn't take kindly to that. Still, the Red Raiders remain one of the conference favorites and should grow into the season. We do think there are some matchup advantages ASU could have when the two meet in mid-October.

3. Houston (2-0)

Game vs. Arizona State: None

The "other" Cougars have a chance to gain the inside track to the conference championship game if they can beat Texas Tech on Saturday in arguably the biggest game nationally of the weekend.

4. Utah (2-0)

Game vs. Arizona State: None

Two games, two blowout wins. We are pleasantly surprised by what the Utes are doing. That was a statement last week, beating an SEC team by 33 points.

5. Oklahoma State (1-1)

Game vs. Arizona State: Nov. 21

Last week's upset over then-No. 6 Oregon has sent the Cowboys flying up these rankings and stamped them as a legitimate conference title contender. The way QB Drew Mestemaker looked, we don't think there was anything fluky about it. It could be a shootout in late November when the Sun Devils host the Pokes.

6. Arizona State (1-1)

Next: vs. Kansas on Saturday

The Sun Devils impressed only in spots in a huge step-up game against No. 9-ranked Texas A&M last week. Although any loss stings, we think it may work in ASU's favor as glaring areas of concern (special teams, offensive line, etc.) can be addressed before the most meaningful games arrive. The conference opener this weekend against Kansas is huge because a loss means the Sun Devils are under huge pressure in the standings with games still to come against BYU and Texas Tech.

7. Colorado (2-0)

Game vs. Arizona State: Nov. 7

Deion Sanders' bunch is trying to throw its name onto the deep list of conference title contenders. Does the narrow Georgia Tech win in Week 1 look so good now that the Yellow Jackets got worked over by Tennessee since then?

Deion Sanders and Colorado look like Big 12 title contenders so far. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

8. Arizona (1-1)

Game vs. Arizona State: Nov. 28

Not going to dock the Wildcats too much for playing tough for three quarters in Provo before being worn out late. By the time ASU visits Tucson in late November, this Arizona offense should be solid.

9. Kansas State (2-0)

Game vs. Arizona State: Oct. 24

The Wildcats have allowed just 10 points through two games. If you believe KSU's defense is legitimate, then the "sandwich game" against the Wildcats in between Texas Tech and BYU looks even more dangerous for Arizona State.

10. Iowa State (1-1)

Game vs. Arizona State: None

Maybe the Cyclones haven't fallen that far after losing their head coach and half the roster to Penn State. A 16-13 loss against Iowa was much better than the experts and oddsmakers were expecting. The Big 12's depth in quality is looking scary right now. Good thing ASU misses the Cyclones.

11. Baylor (1-1)

Game vs. Arizona State: Oct. 3

The Bears sat QB DJ Lagway (ankle) last week because they simply didn't need him to rout Prairie View A&M. But we will assume that Lagway will be good to go when Baylor comes to Tempe in two weeks. Good thing ASU will be entering that one off a bye.

12. Cincinnati (2-0)

Game vs. Arizona State: None

The Week 1 win over Boston College looks even better after the Eagles bounced back last week to handle Rutgers with ease. Still, it's hard to tell what the Bearcats' conference championship chances really are at this point.

13. West Virginia (2-0)

Game vs. Arizona State: None

Like Cincinnati, it's hard to tell how seriously to take West Virginia at this point in terms of conference title chances. Obviously, by this ranking our thoughts are clear.

14. Kansas (1-1)

Game vs. Arizona State: Saturday

The Sun Devils' current opponent had last week's game vs. Missouri on a platter and somehow walked away with a 38-21 loss at home ... even after having a scoop-and-score on a field goal attempt. Kansas is a team that ASU should beat.

15. UCF (1-1)

Game vs. Arizona State: Nov. 14

Last week's close, 12-7 loss against Pitt was somewhat impressive. The defense obviously did a job. But to only score seven points and rush for 20 yards on 22 attempts tells us something isn't right here.

16. TCU (1-1)

Game vs. Arizona State: None

How good do you think North Carolina is? That will also be your answer for how good (or bad) TCU isn't. The 15-10 loss in Week 1 vs. the Tar Heels still doesn't sit well. We only wish ASU had these guys on the schedule this season.