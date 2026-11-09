BREAKING: Three-Star 2027 Running Back, Alabama High School Football Talent Commits to Arizona State

Cam Skattebo. Rachaad White. Raleek Brown. Cardae Mack. Who's Next?

It could be CJ Cowley.

Announced on Monday morning via X, the four-star Alabama high school running back announced that he will be committing to the Sun Devils as a member of the Class of 2027.

Here's everything to know:

Cowley Chose Tempe

CJ Cowley announced his commitment to Arizona State on his X account, choosing the Sun Devils over Indiana, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, Auburn and many others.

Cowley took a visit to Tempe, posting pictures from his visit just this past weekend.

Days later, he made his decision.

"First, I want to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity and guiding my path," Cowley wrote. "Thank you to my family, coaches, and everyone who has supported me throughout this journey.

After a lot of thought, prayer, and conversations with my family, I’m excited to announce that I have officially committed to Arizona State University!"

Cowley's Senior Stats

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

On his X account, Cowley labels himself as an all-purpose running back. His senior stats back it up.

As the lead tailback for Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, Cowley has 13 total touchdowns and 757 all-purpose yards, according to MaxPreps.

That includes 455 rushing yards and eight scores, on top of 302 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Cowley has five games of 100 all-purpose yards or more, including two games of 130 yards and multiple touchdowns.

At 5-foot-9, 195-pounds, the Alabama running back could be a swiss army knife for the Sun Devils. A role that is becoming the norm in the Kenny Dillingham regime.

ASU's Class of 2027

This is who Cowley joins for the incoming class in Tempe:

Nico Bland, WR Orange, CA

Jake Hildebrand, OT Chandler, AZ

Weston Nielsen, QB-PP Bastrop, TX

Nasim Eason CB, Gilbert, AZ

Dylin Bruce, CB Huntington Beach, CA

Tycen Johnson, WR Temecula, CA

Marshaun Ivy, ILB Saint Louis, MO

Kingston Anetema, ATH Torrance, CA

Caleb Camping, TE-H Fort Collins, CO

Mikey Barth, K Chandler, AZ

Magic Haynes, DE Compton, CA

Noah Reid, OT Shawnee Mission, KS

Cowley is the 13th commit in the ASU 2027 class, joining as a three-star, despite being listed as a four-star earlier in his high school career.

ASU now has 10 three-stars and 2 four-stars, with a lot still to be determined in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

In a world of transfer portal madness, Arizona State has made its living with their freshmen this season. Could we see these names do the same a year from now?