Cam Skattebo Injury Concern? Kalshi Rushing Prediction Market Suggests No Issue

Skat is ready to attack and Kalshi says he has fully moved past last season’s season-ending leg injury and ready to lead the New York Giants backfield. Cam Skattebo ranks among the top backs on prediction markets to rush for at least 750 yards.

Kalshi’s NFL market is offering lines on running backs to record 750+ rushing yards this season. Skattebo sits at 65% to rush for 750 yards or more.

NFL 750+ Yard Seasons - Kalshi

Bijan Robinson 90%

James Cook 90%

Quinshon Judkins 84%

Derrick Henry 81%

Chase Brown 70%

Cam Skattebo 65%

Kalshi grades this market based on which running backs on the board rush for at least 750 yards in the NFL regular season. Skattebo’s 65% price offers $5.07 when trading $10.

Picking up where he left off

Cam Skattebo made waves last weekend when he attempted to land a backflip at Fanatics Fest and landed awkwardly. Fans were concerned after he suffered a gruesome tibia fracture and dislocated ankle in Week 8 of the 2025 season. Skattebo said he was fine after the failed flip and it seems the market agrees as his odds to rush for over 750 yards haven't moved.

Skattebo finished last season rushing 101 times for 410 yards at 4.1 yards per carry. He averaged 51.2 yards per game and was on pace for over 870 yards before his year ended.

He also played behind both Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary to start the year before taking over as the lead back.

John Harbaugh’s arrival gives Skattebo his biggest boost this season. Harbaugh runs an extremely run-heavy offense, proven during his tenure with the Baltimore Ravens, who finished as a top-3 rushing offense in the league every year since 2018.

The Giants also made several complementary moves to the run game by drafting Francis Mauigoa and JC Davis to the offensive line while also signing Lucas Patrick and Daniel Faalele. Skat is also listed as the team's RB1 ahead of both Tracy and Singletary to start the year.

Strength of schedule also comes into consideration. Last season, the Giants faced the league’s toughest schedule with opponents finishing the season prior with a .574 win percentage. They catch a break in 2026 with the 17th-ranked schedule per CBS, with last year's opponents combining for a .498 average.

Should the strength of schedule hold true and the Giants do find themselves up, this could open the door for a run heavier approach as well.

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