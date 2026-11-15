WATCH: Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State Football Turn Up in Locker Room after Crazy Travel Day, Victory in Florida

Dancin' with the Devil(s).

After Arizona State's 23-16 win in Orlando, the Sun Devils took some time in the postgame locker room to let out some steam from their long 24-hour travel day.

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It was the game of the season for Sun Devil football. Not because of the quality of the opponent or any late-game heroics, but because of what the team had to go through to even get to the stadium on Saturday evening.

Following their delayed flight on Friday afternoon, the Sun Devils prepared for an early Saturday flight to get across the country for a 5:30 p.m. EST kickoff, two hours pushed back from the original start time.

According to ASU's social media posts, Kenny Dillingham and the team had a quick team meeting at their facility at 5:55 a.m. local time.

A football win and some speedy travel later, they returned to Tempe at 2:45 a.m. local time, putting on a successful cross-country conference trip in less than 21 hours.

Still, ASU had some time to bust some locker rooms moves. Even Kenny Dillingham.

A Dillingham Dance

When Kenny Dillingham returned to the postgame locker room, the response was lively from his players, to say the least.

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This isn't the first time the fourth-year head coach has indulged in some postgame locker room partying.

There was a surfaced video of Dillingham doing "the worm" after ASU's upset over No. 7 Texas Tech in October 2025.

"That wasn't even me. That was AI," Dillingham said afterwards, with a grin.

A year later, there were no special dance moves, but Dillingham was still lifted up by his players and greeted with a shower of water bottles.

The last big-time ASU away locker room celebration? You gotta go back to 2024, when WR Jordyn Tyson was dancing on top of the lockers at Kansas State, while RB Cam Skattebo sang along to the song in the background.

Those two are now in the NFL, while that 2024 win in Manhattan, Kansas, propelled ASU to the Big 12 conference title game.

Does this win set up ASU for a return to the title game? No. Are these players pro-bound? Time will tell. But regardless, this will be a memorable victory for Sun Devil football for a long time. (For good and bad reasons).

Dillingham's Quotes

"End of the day, you're going to take the field for 60 minutes and play a football game. You're going to get it done, or you're not. And nobody's going to care what the circumstances was because nobody cares about circumstances. They care about results. And our guys got that done tonight. Our guys were fired up for the challenge, and I really couldn't be. That was probably one of my favorite games since being at ASU."

Next up: no flights necessary. ASU will host Oklahoma State this coming Saturday in Tempe.