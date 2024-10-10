Cam Rising update: Utah's quarterback expected to play vs. Arizona State
According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Utah quarterback Cam Rising is expected to start for the Utes on Friday night in their Big 12 matchup vs. Arizona State.
Rising's status has been the primary topic of discussion around the Sun Devils-Utes game. In his Monday press conference, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said "there's a chance" Rising will play this week.
"We'll see what happens this week, but there's a chance," said Whittingham when asked if Rising will play vs. Arizona State. "It's still early in the week, but we're crossing our fingers and hoping for the best, as is Cam."
That chance now appears to be a certainty.
The 25-year-old Rising, who is widely considered one of the best quarterbacks in college football, hasn't played since Sept. 7 against Baylor when he was shoved into the water coolers on the sideline and injured his throwing hand. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that the injury was a dislocated finger on his throwing hand, as well as stitches for a deep laceration.
Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham said they have been preparing to face both Rising and his backup Isaac Wilson, who is a true freshman. With his dual-threat ability and nearly seven years of college experience - he started his college career at Texas in 2018 - Rising presents a multitude of problems.
Wilson, the younger brother of Denver Broncos backup quarterback Zach Wilson, has filled in for Rising in his absence. A 4-star recruit out of high school, Wilson has completed 55.7% of his passes while throwing 6 touchdown passes and 7 interceptions.
No. 16 Utah (4-1, 1-1) opened the week as 3.5-point favorites over the Sun Devils, but the spread moved to 6.5 Tuesday morning when it appeared Rising had a chance to play. It then moved to 4.5 on Wednesday, and is now (as of 4 p.m. MST) at 5.5.
In 2022 Rising threw for 3,034 yards and 26 touchdowns, to go along with 465 yards and 6 touchdowns on the ground. He led Utah to a 10-4 record and a Pac-12 championship - and he outplayed then-USC quarterback Caleb Williams in the conference championship game.
In Utah's Jan. 2, 2023 Rose Bowl matchup vs. Penn State, Rising tore multiple knee ligaments. He sat out the entire 2023 season with the goal of playing one final college season in 2024. Now a seventh-year senior, the dual-threat QB shined in the Utes' 2024 opener, throwing a career-high 5 touchdown passes in a 49-0 win over Southern Utah.