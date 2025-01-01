Cam Skattebo's amazing plays rally Arizona State from huge Peach Bowl deficit
It took two and half quarters, but Arizona State football senior running back Cam Skattebo has arrived at the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl.
The "best running back" in the country may be the Sun Devils' best quarterback and receiver in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff. taking on No. 3 Texas.
Texas junior quarterback Quinn Ewers extended the Longhorns lead to 24-8 on a rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter. It was time for Cam Skattebo to show the world why the Heisman voters were wrong.
On the 10th play of the following drive, Skattebo took a pitch from redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt and threw up a prayer to senior wide receiver Malik McClain for a 42-yard touchdown pass. Leavitt would find senior receiver Xavier Guillory for a pass to convert the two-point conversion on the next play, shrinking the Longhorns' lead to 24-16.
Skattebo's effort trickled over to the defense, seeing redshirt sophomore defensive back Javan Robinson pull down an interception to put the ball back in the Sun Devils' hands.
With the game on the line, who else is there to look to but Skattebo?
He's thrown, he's ran, so it was only right that he caught one too. Skattebo fought through a defensive pass interference on the next drive and caught a 62-yard pass from Leavitt to get Arizona State quickly downfield. After setting his team up for score, it was only right that he punched it in with a two yard run to bring Arizona State within two points.
Playoff football requires playoff moments, and ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham followed Skattebo's touchdown with another two-point attempt to try to tie the game. The initial call was a pass, resulting in Leavitt having his own track meet, running around the field from Longhorn defenders before ultimately earning another chance for the two-point conversion. Dillingham looked back to old reliable with his second shot, and Skattebo pounded the two-point conversion across the goal line to time the game late in the fourth quarter.
Puking and gasping for air on the sideline, Skattebo is giving his version of a Michael Jordan Flu Game performance.