Colorado State Kicker Robert Liss Transferring to Arizona State

On Friday, the Arizona State Sun Devils added competition to their special teams with Colorado State kicker Robert Liss.

The transfer portal has been heavily utilized by the Arizona State Sun Devils lately, and that trend continued on Friday afternoon.

Colorado State kicker Robert Liss announced on Twitter his decision to commit to the Sun Devils.

Liss, a Phoenix native, returns to play for his hometown team after walking on to Colorado State and winning the kicking job as a freshman.

Liss initially entered the transfer portal on Aug. 19, and committed to Northern Arizona on Oct. 13.

However, Liss' open recruitment ultimately led him to the Sun Devils months later.

Liss successfully converted four of his seven field-goal attempts for Colorado State during his freshman season in 2020, with a long of 48 yards. Liss also made all 11 of his extra points.

Liss did not play in 2021.

The Sun Devils will have a handful of choices when it comes to kickers on the roster, as 2021 starter Cristian Zendejas returns with Jace Feely and incoming 2022 high- school recruit Carter Brown also joining the group.

Recent footage of Liss can be found here: