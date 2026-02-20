Kenny Dillingham Reveals Major Program Update

TEMPE -- The future of Arizona State football is incredibly bright, as the Sun Devils continue to build off of an appearance in the College Football Playoff just 13 months ago.

Arizona State continues to build off of the recent success with elevated NIL efforts, a greater emphasis on improving fan experience, and an impending upgrade for future players - which is something head coach Kenny Dillingham spoke about on an appearance with the local radio show "Bickley and Marotta" on Thursday morning.

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham celebrates with Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) after a touchdown drive against BYU during the first half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 23, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillingham Updates Indoor Facility Progress, Credits Major Donation

The head coach gave an extremely positive update in regards to the proposed indoor training facility, revealing that the program received a major donation to boost efforts.

"Yeah, we got somebody somebody very close to that to help with the indoor already, somebody who's not naturally associated with the program, but somebody associated with the Valley for that indoor.

So that's trending in the right direction. That got approved for the indoor. It's going to be one of the largest indoors in the country. It's going to have a 50 yard football field and 100 yard field with two indoors in one indoor. So it's about 180 to 190 yard indoor facility, which is going to be unbelievable for the football team... there's so many different things that we're going to be able to do with this."

It now appears as if ground will be broken on the facility this summer, which has potential to move the timeline forward as far as the completion of the project is concerned.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham holds a news conference on Oct. 27, 2025, in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The increase in funding has also raised the proposed budget for the facility to $55 million, which will continue to push this project into propeling Arizona State into possessing one of the premier practice facilities in the nation. The indoor facility is matched with an outdoor field and will be adjacent to the north side of Mountain America Stadium - which will ensure a seamless transition for players going from the student-athlete facility attathced to the stadium to practices.

This is certainly going to be utilized as a major recruiting pitch to classes several years in the future, as the state-of-the-art facilities will now materialize as a result of Dillingham's utter passion for the program.

Until then, Arizona State will continue utilizing their current facility that is situated across the street form the stadium while the new project is being worked on.

