Arizona State's Starting Quarterback Battle Remains Major Discussion Topic

TEMPE -- Who will be the starting quarterback for Arizona State this coming season?

This has been a question that has been asked virtually every offseason since the lead-in to the 2022 campaign save for the 2025 campaign.

Now, the question re-emerges after Sam Leavitt transferred to LSU in January after two seasons in the role as the starting player.

Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Bobby Jamison-Travis (97) deflects a pass from Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) as Auburn Tigers take on Kentucky Wildcats at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. Auburn Tigers and Kentucky Wildcats are tied 3-3 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Head coach Kenny Dillingham has restocked the cupboard with two high-profile transfers, an elite class of 2026 recruit, and more in recent weeks.

PFF's Max Chadwick believes that one of the incoming transfers - former Kentucky QB Cutter Boley to be exact - will represent the Sun Devils heading into week one of the season against Morgan State.

Boley Expected to Win Starting Job, But Not Guaranteed

"With Sam Leavitt transferring to LSU, head coach Kenny Dillingham was forced to dip into the transfer portal once again to find his next starter in Boley. He started 10 games for Kentucky as a redshirt freshman and struggled with his decision-making, tossing seven big-time throws and 19 turnover-worthy plays."

While this statement frames Boley as being the starter already, there will still be a competition for the ultimate role of QB1 in the months ahead.

There is seldom a guarantee from Dillingham from a depth chart perspective, although Boley has an ideal balance between raw talent and experience that opens the door for him to be at the forefront of the competition.

Despite this, senior Mikey Keene stands in the way as a viable challenger. The former UCF, Fresno State, and Michigan quarterback is an Arizona native that carries an extensive amount of experience into his final season of collegiate action. Keene's consistent ball placement, leadership, and proven ability to lead teams to wins has to be taken into account.

Beyond Keene lies redshirt freshman Cameron Dyer and true freshman Jake Fette.

Dyer already has experience practicing at the college level after serving as the backup to Jeff Sims over the final two months of the season following being cleared to return to action from an ACL injury that was suffered in late 2024. Fette is one of the highest-profile recruits to commit to Arizona State over the last decade, although the general consensus is that the four-star is more of a long-term play. Dyer is certainly a sleeper to win the role in his own right, although the New Mexico native will have to be consistent over the next six months.

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .