Eleven Spots Occupied by Arizona State on Preseason All-Conference Team

ASU has one of the most dominant teams in the Pac-12, at least in the preseason All-Conference team.

Ahead of Pac-12 Media Day, the Arizona State Sun Devils are undoubtedly well represented when it comes to All-Conference nominations.

Arizona State has 11 total spots in the preseason All-Conference team, tying USC with four first-team nominations.

First-Team Nominations

Sun Devils center Dohnovan West was listed as the Pac-12's first-team center. West was also previously added to the Outland and Rimington Award watch lists, along with earning Pro Football Focus preseason All-America honors.

Defensive lineman Jermayne Lole was voted as one of four first-team defensive linemen for the conference. Lole, listed as PFF's 24th-best player ahead of the 2021 college football season, was also named to the Outland Trophy Award watch list.

Defensive back Chase Lucas was the second Sun Devils player on the defensive side of the ball to earn first-team honors. Lucas also garnered recognition from the Jim Thorpe and Bednarik Award watch lists ahead of the season.

Special teams also saw ASU representation, with returning punter Michael Turk earning first-team honors.

Utah and Arizona State are the only teams in the Pac-12 to have first-team representation in all three areas of offense, defense and special teams.

Second-Team Nominations

ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels is slotted behind USC's Kedon Slovis as the Pac-12's second-team quarterback. Daniels, nominated to the Davey O'Brien and Maxwell Award watch lists, figures to have his best season yet in Tempe.

Fellow backfield mate and Sun Devils running back Rachaad White captured second-team honors, sharing with Oregon's CJ Verdell. White garnered Doak Walker Award watch list status last week.

Other second-team nominations include tackle Kellen Diesch, defensive lineman Tyler Johnson, defensive back Evan Fields and all-purpose/return specialist D.J. Taylor.

ASU running back DeaMonte Trayanum picked up honorable mention honors as well.

