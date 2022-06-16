Former ASU Safety Evan Fields Works Out With Cardinals

The former Sun Devil was one of four players to be invited to work out for the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Former Arizona State Sun Devils safety Evan Fields was invited to work out for the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday.

Fields joined running back Justin Jackson, cornerback Josh Jackson and linebacker Ben Niemann on the field in the tryout during Cardinals minicamp.

Fields totaled 45 games (27 starts) played in his five-year tenure at Arizona State. As a safety, Fields made 204 total tackles (8.5 for a loss) with four passes defended, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions during his time with the Sun Devils.

During his first three years with ASU, he played in at least 10 games prior to COVID shortening the 2020 season to four games. Fields battled injury troubles last season and played seven games.

Fields graduated in May of 2021 with a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies. In 2020, he earned honors as a Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention pick.

Arizona currently has seven safeties on the roster. After the starting tandem of Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson, if signed, Fields would have to compete with James Wiggins, Charles Washington, Deionte Thompson, Javon Hagan and Tae Daley for a roster spot.

Fields would likely have to make an impact on special teams, and as a defensive player, he might like his chances. In 2021, the top six players in special-teams snap s percentage came on the defensive side of the ball, three of whom played in the secondary.

