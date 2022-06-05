Excitement Continues to Build for ASU Hoops in 2022

Despite a disappointing ending to the 2022 season, Arizona State basketball has reloaded for a strong campaign next year.

Arizona State's basketball program left a sour taste in everybody's mouth when they were bounced out of the Pac-12 tournament in the first round.

Now, they look to not only make amends for their disappointing 2021-22 season, but to surpass expectations and land in the NCAA tournament next year.

Despite suffering losses such as Marreon Jackson, Jalen Graham, Kimani Lawrence and Jay Heath, the Sun Devils reloaded their roster with transfers such as Frankie Collins (Michigan), Devan Cambridge (Auburn) and Desmond Cambridge (Nevada).

Despite not even playing a minute under head coach Bobby Hurley, some of the new kids on the block are confident things will turn around in Tempe.

Even those in the media have caught on to the hype surrounding Arizona State next season.

"(Frankie) Collins was the No. 7 point guard in the country as a prep senior and could join the Cambridge brothers as instant-impact players. But as the Sun Devils experience yet another spring overhaul, our question isn’t about the names, it’s about the chemistry," said Jon Wilner of the Mercury News.

That also isn't including incoming four-star composite freshman guard Austin Nunez, a talented scorer who looks to keep the "Guard U" mantra alive at Arizona State.

Those incoming players join a talented returning core that features DJ Horne, Luther Muhammad, Jamiya Neal, Alonzo Gaffney and Enoch Boakye. Marcus Bagley is hoping to return to the court healthy and ready to finally leave his mark on the court for ASU.

Last season, the Sun Devils upset No. 3 UCLA among other quality victories and ended the regular season winning seven of their final eight games. The hope is for the new influx of experienced players to put Arizona State back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019.

For now, it's just hope carrying ASU until Hurley and his roster proves otherwise. The genuine excitement the program has continued to build will make for lofty expectations heading into the 2022-23 season, yet the current structure of the roster demands success.

Arizona State wouldn't have it any other way.

