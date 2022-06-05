Arizona State's Emory Jones Spotted at QB Camp

ASU QB Emory Jones is already putting in work for the upcoming season.

There's plenty of excitement surrounding Arizona State quarterback Emory Jones as the 2022 season draws closer.

Few position battles within the Pac-12 have been kept under closer watch than ASU's quarterback situation, mostly propelled by Jayden Daniels's transfer and the performances of Trenton Bourguet and Paul Tyson through spring practice (with vague comments about potentially grabbing an outside passer sprinkled throughout the process).

Jones is now here, and Arizona State's passing attack is expected to take a step up despite major departures in the receiving corps.

He's been compared to Daniels in some ways, thanks to his athleticism and inconsistency throwing the ball.

Jones, who was once considered a top prospect for future NFL drafts, has been in the lab perfecting his craft for ASU's upcoming season, and people have taken notice.

Jones has been training with quarterbacks coach Quincy Avery for the past few months. Avery has worked with passers such as Deshaun Watson and Jalen Hurts while helping other athletes earn scholarships, according to qbtakeover.com.

Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy took notice of Jones, who very likely could end up in Mobile after next year.

Jones is coming off a 2021 season in which he completed 64.7% of his passes for 2,734 yards and 19 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He also rushed the ball 143 times for 759 yards and four touchdowns.

We already know Jones is an exciting talent, yet if he's able to progress and refine his passing skills as a quarterback, the Sun Devils might just surprise a few people in 2022.

