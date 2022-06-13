Anonymous Pac-12 Coach Rips Arizona State, Herm Edwards

Nearly every team in the landscape of college football carries questions and doubts as to how they will perform in 2022. Arizona State isn't any different.

Much of the national media along with fans (including some of their own) have already written off the Sun Devils for the upcoming season, yet rarely have we seen an opposing coach spill the beans on how bad they expect another team to be.

That's until now, as Athlon Sports recently did their team previews for the 2022 season and captured words from an anonymous Pac-12 coach on Arizona State's upcoming squad.

Rather than scouting, the entire football program was pulled apart.

"This is the biggest dumpster fire in college football," said the coach.

"It is absolutely mind blowing that Herm [Edwards] is still employed, at least in the mind of the college coaching community. Everyone knows it's a ticking time bomb, but no one knows if it's going off in a month or a year from now. They look like a mid-level SEC program when they get off the bus, and you start to see what they've been recruiting. Then you finish the game, and it's like playing a MWC team. They're wildly inconsistent, they turn the ball over, they make mental errors, it's all stuff that screams no stability. We've played them when they're locked in and physical, and we've played them when they're just not interested in being there. … The Herm plan isn't terrible: Bring in the CEO head coach to work externally, and let talented assistants coach. But they didn't follow any of the rules. That model has to be adjusted from the NFL to college because there's way more ways to screw up here. … It's embarrassing he still has a job when some of those assistants are unemployed and bearing the brunt of things he directed. … This program has the best chance of a total implosion midseason because there's no consistency anywhere: not in the coaches, the head coach, or the roster. It's a waste. This program is always good on paper but fails to ever really win consistently, and this (is) another example of it."

The tweet was provided by 247 Sports' Chris Karpman:

Needless to say, the Sun Devils continue to add material to their bulletin board.

