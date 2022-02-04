Friday ASU Recruiting Roundup: Sun Devils Welcome National Signing Day Players

Aside from National Signing Day, it was an uneventful week in the realm of Arizona State recruiting.

National Signing Day has come and gone for the Arizona State Sun Devils, although there was rarely any traction compared to other schools around the Pac-12.

While other teams were boasting about their large and star-filled recruiting classes ready to make a difference next season, ASU quickly fell behind in the overall recruiting picture.

According to 247 Sports' composite rankings, Arizona State is one of only three schools in the Pac-12 to have fewer than 10 ranked recruits in the 2022 signing class.

The Sun Devils rank dead last in the Pac-12 thanks to a lack of quality and quantity being on their side, finishing at No. 105 nationally.

That's not to say any of the recruits Arizona State will be welcoming next season won't contribute, as high-school rankings often mean very little when pads and cleats touch the field.

Foreseeing a lack of numbers from high-school recruits, Arizona State focused its efforts on gaining seasoned players through the transfer portal.

The Sun Devils officially welcomed a total of 11 players on National Signing Day, with just one hailing from the high-school ranks:

Transfers: QB Paul Tyson; TE Messiah Swinson; RB Xazavian Valladay; OL Emmit Bohle, Chris Martinez and Des Holmes; LB Rodney Groce; DL Dylan Hall, Jalil Rivera-Harvey and Nesta Jade Silvera.

Recruits: DE Blazen Lono-Wong

The Sun Devils had one of their verbal commitments depart the program only a day prior to National Signing Day, and that's where we can start this week's Friday Recruiting Roundup:

Friday ASU Recruiting Roundup (Jan. 28- Feb. 3)

Safety Tristan Dunn decommits from Arizona State

Dunn was one of the handful of strong 2022 commits ASU relied on to rescue an otherwise disappointing National Signing Day.

However, Dunn flipped his commitment on Tuesday to Washington.

Dunn initially committed to ASU on July 21 last year, and remained on Arizona State's verbal list right until his switch.

Sources told All Sun Devils, Dunn's decision to remove himself from ASU came from the coaching changes made on the defensive side of the ball.

Defensive backs coach Chris Hawkins was one of four coaches last week to depart Arizona State due to their involvement in the current NCAA investigation surrounding the program.

Hawkins initially recruited Dunn to ASU, and after his departure, sources say Dunn wasn't made a priority by the current staff.

Arizona State Notches Top FCS Safety in Transfer Portal

Samford safety Chris Edmonds announced he would be transferring to Arizona State on Wednesday.

Edmonds transfers to Arizona State with two years of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-2 safety garnered over 40 tackles and three interceptions last season and figures to compete for playing time in 2022 after being named an FCS All-America for his efforts.

2022 ATH Javen Jacobs Commits to Arizona State

Jacobs, a local product from Saguaro High School (Scottsdale, Ariz.), committed to Arizona State on Tuesday, Feb. 1 after receiving offers from four different Pac-12 schools.

Jacobs, listed with an athlete designation, says he will be playing wide receiver in his updated Twitter profile after playing running back at Saguaro. Jacobs is already enrolled at Arizona State and is expected to participate in spring practice.

2022 T Matt Katergaris Takes PWO offer with Arizona State

The Sun Devils added another PWO (preferred walk-on) recruit in tackle Matt Katergaris.

Katergaris is a local product from Desert Mountain High School (Scottsdale, Ariz.) that was initially offered on Jan. 26.

ASU Makes Initial Cut for 2023 WR Jurrion Dickey

Wide receiver Jurrion Dickey (class of 2023) has already received over 20 offers heading into his senior season, with that number sure to climb.

Dickey has already begun trimming his offers, and Arizona State has made the cut to move on to the next round.

Offers on the Sun Devil Recruiting Trail

2022

OL Tyhler Williams (6-foot-4, 300 pounds) out of Alpharetta, Ga. Already is committed to Akron after pledging to the Zips on Jan. 26.

2023

S Marvin Burks Jr. (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) out of St. Louis, Mo. Has over 20 offers from schools such as Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, Ole Miss, USC and Wisconsin.

