Game Time Announced For Arizona State Football vs. Colorado on Nov. 7

November is right around the corner, and so is a date between the Sun Devils and Buffaloes.

Announced on Monday, the ASU vs. Colorado matchup now has its start time, as Deion Sanders' team will make its first trip to Tempe since joining the Big 12.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, ASU will host Colorado on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m. MT on ESPN2.

ASU v. Colorado All-Time

Arizona State leads the all-time series, 10-4, with ASU taking three of the last four.

However, Colorado's last trip to Tempe ended in a 27-24 victory for the Buffaloes.

Since Kenny Dillingham has taken over for the Sun Devils, ASU has gone 1-1 against the Boulder crew, winning 42-17 in Colorado last season.

Even with 14 all-time meetings, these two programs did not meet on the gridiron until 2006, later becoming conference foes in the PAC-12 in the 2010s.

ASU took the first seven meetings, getting out to a big-time series lead. Colorado earned their first win vs. the Sun Devils in 2016.

ALL-TIME MEETINGS:

ASU 42, @CU 17 (NOV. 22, 2025)

CU 27, ASU 24 (OCT. 7, 2023)

ASU 42, @CU 34 (OCT. 29, 2022)

@ASU 35, CU 13 (SEPT. 25, 2021)

CU 34, @#24 ASU 31 (SEPT. 21, 2019)

@#21 COLORADO 28, ASU 21 (OCT. 6, 2018)

@ASU 41, COLORADO 30 (NOV. 4, 2017)

@COLORADO 40, ASU 16 (OCT. 15, 2016)

@ASU 48, COLORADO 23 (OCT. 10, 2015)

ASU 38, @COLORADO 24 (SEPT. 13, 2014)

@ASU 54, COLORADO 13 (OCT. 12, 2013)

ASU 51, @COLORADO 17 (OCT. 11, 2012)

@ASU 48, COLORADO 14 (OCT. 29, 2011)



@ASU 33, COLORADO 14 (SEPT. 8, 2007)

ASU 21, @COLORADO 3 (SEPT. 16, 2006)



Dillingham and Sanders: Mutual Respect

"Coach Dillingham, love him to life, man. One of my classmates, you know, we came in at the same time. What he’s done for the program is unbelievable,” Sanders said. “I think he was Big 12 coach of the year, right? Well deserved. Shoulda ran away with it. Shouldn’t have even been close last year. What he did with the program and what he’s doing with the program, I applaud him tremendously. His character. The consistency. What he’s asking for his young men.” - Colorado HC Deion Sanders, 2025

"People are talking about Colorado, recruits want to go to Colorado. They've won, like I said, a high percentage of games with him than before him. He's battled a bunch, and it just shows the type of person he is. He's a fighter and a winner, and that's shown up at Colorado since he's been there." - ASU HC Kenny Dillingham, 2025

Night Terrors?

It will be another night game in Tempe for the Sun Devils this season, but do they prefer the sunshine?

ASU is 23-12 in kickoffs at 4 p.m. or earlier, including being 4-0 in Big 12 home afternoon games.

Their latest night game at home, however, was a blowout 55-19 loss to Baylor in early October.

Can the Devils shake off the demons of the night? ASU will try to do so on ESPN2 to open November.