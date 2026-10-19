Game Time Announced For Arizona State Football at No. 2 BYU on Halloween

Got Halloween plans?

The Sun Devils do, now with a set time.

On Saturday, Oct. 31, Arizona State football will travel to Provo, Utah, to take on the No. 2 BYU Cougars. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. MST/12:30 p.m. AZ on FOX.

How Times Change

Arizona State fans, of course, remember their last meeting with the Cougars, being the regular-season classic in Tempe that ultimately punched the Sun Devils' ticket to the 2024 Big 12 Championship game.

While the last matchup brings up fond memories, the upcoming 2026 installment may be one to forget.

After a blowout loss to No. 10 Texas Tech, the Sun Devils sit at 3-3 and 1-2 in the Big 12, looking to salvage their season, rather than return to 2024's championship heights.

Meanwhile, a conference title is very much in play for the Cougars. BYU took down No. 2 Notre Dame this past week, jumping up six spots from No. 8 to No. 2 in the AP Poll.

All-Time Series

BYU has ruled this matchup in recent history, taking the last three of four meetings, but the all-time records still heavily favor the Sun Devils.

ASU leads the BYU series 21-8 all-time, including an eight-game win streak from 1966 to 1973.

However, the Devils have not won in Provo since 1994. Their most recent trip was in 2021, falling to the Cougars 27-17 under Herm Edwards in the PAC-12.

While Kenny Dillingham has crossed paths with the blue and white, he has not yet made a visit to LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Game-By-Game

Nov. 23, 1935: BYU 13, ASU 0

Nov. 26, 1948: BYU 27, ASU 25

Oct. 15, 1949: ASU 49, BYU 21

Sept. 23, 1950: ASU 41, BYU 13

Nov. 29, 1952: ASU 47, BYU 6

Nov. 14, 1953: ASU 26, BYU 18

Sept. 24, 1954: ASU 28, BYU 19

Nov. 14, 1959: ASU 27, BYU 8

Oct. 15, 1960: ASU 31, BYU 0

Sept. 18, 1965: BYU 24, ASU 6

Oct. 14, 1966: ASU 10, BYU 7

Nov. 18, 1967: ASU 31, BYU 22

Nov. 16, 1968: ASU 47, BYU 12

Oct. 4, 1969: ASU 23, BYU 7

Oct. 17, 1970: ASU 27, BYU 3

Nov. 6, 1971: ASU 38, BYU 13

Oct. 21, 1972: ASU 49, BYU 17

Oct. 20, 1973: ASU 52, BYU 12

Nov. 9, 1974: BYU 21, ASU 18

Sept. 27, 1975: ASU 20, BYU 0

Oct. 30, 1976: BYU 43, ASU 21

Nov. 12, 1977: ASU 24, BYU 13

Sept. 16, 1978: ASU 24, BYU 17

Oct. 29, 1994: ASU 36, BYU 15

Oct. 14, 1995: ASU 29, BYU 21

Sept. 20, 1997: BYU 13, ASU 10

Sept. 12, 1998: BYU 26, ASU 6

Sept. 18, 2021: BYU 27, ASU 17

Nov. 23, 2024: ASU 28, BYU 23

(Italicised = In Tempe)

Return of the WAC

A big part of this matchup history? The Western Athletic Conference.

ASU was in the WAC from 1962 to 1977, before leaving for the PAC. BYU joined in 1962 as well, not leaving til 1998, as the two faced off in conference battle for 15 years.

Now, almost 50 years since their WAC days, the two are conference foes once again, ready for their second Big 12 meeting.