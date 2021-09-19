Herm Edwards Trends on Twitter Following Arizona State Loss at BYU

The Arizona State head coach saw himself as a trending topic on social media following his team's first loss of the season.

As a wise man once said: "They'll hate you one week, and love you the next week. Make sure you get paid both weeks."

While Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards will still receive bountiful employment checks for leading ASU's football program, his team's first loss of the season was met with great criticism from the fan base.

The Sun Devils arrived in Provo, Utah, as favorites over No. 23 ranked BYU, and failed to deliver on what many believe to be a special season.

Whether it be his team's execution (or lack thereof), the 16 penalties for 121 yards, or the failure to even take a lead throughout the game, Edwards' team did not appear at all ready for the tough task of playing on the road.

The ever-so-popular digital universe on Twitter made Edwards a trending topic following Arizona State's 27-17 loss on Saturday, with many Sun Devils fans and national folks giving their two cents on ASU's head man.

With what many believe to be the best assembled team under Edwards, the time is ticking for him and the rest of the coaching staff to make the best out of a talented squad before time runs out.

Social media after losses will never be a source of hope and inspiration for the losing team and everybody associated with it. However, Saturday night's loss sparked quite the national commentary on Edwards as the Sun Devils drop to 2-1 on the season.

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils. For more ASU news visit AllSunDevils.com