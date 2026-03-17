Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson Reveals Mindset Ahead of NFL Draft

TEMPE -- It's no secret that Jordyn Tyson will serve as one of the symbols of Arizona State's rapid ascension as a destination to develop NFL talent in the years to come.

The 21-year old wide receiver is just over a month away from discovering where he will wind up at the next level, with the probability that he will be taken in round one quite high.

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates his touchdown run with teammate Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 7, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyson made an appearance on ESPN's Sportscenter on Monday to discuss several topics - including his mindset during the journey to the pro level.

Tyson Opens Up About Mindset Ahead of Draft

Tyson was quite candid when asked about what influence his brother (Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jaylon Tyson ) has provided for him during this time.

"Just not being too high, not being too low, just consistent being yourself, and just being a day to day guy, and just, yeah, not being too high, not being too low. i feel like this game brings a lot of ups and downs. a lot of stuff doesn't go your way, and a lot of stuff does go your way, but just having that, that kind of like safe spot of just being in the middle and not being complacent and not being too high or low and that's what I'd say."

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with tight end Chamon Metayer (7) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tyson's mindset that was unearthed during that time is typical, and shouldn't come as a surprise to Arizona State fans. Between recovering from a knee injury to star in the Big 12 title season, coming back from a serious shoulder injury to light the early 2025 season on fire, and to play through a hamstring injury worth mentioning all play into the "balanced" mentality that has endeared him to many in Tempe.

Where Does Tyson Project to Wind Up?

The expectation is that the Sun Devil star will be selected in the first round of the draft. However, potential destinations depends on who is asked.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with Zechariah Sample (87) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There are several potential fits that make an ample amount of sense, including the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, and several others. Cleveland would ensure that Tyson would wind up in the same city as his brother, while Kansas City perhaps opens the door for the most promise - as the Chiefs might be one playmaker away from making a return to contention.

Stay tuned to see where Tyson winds up on the opening day of the draft on April 23.