How to Watch Arizona State Football vs. Hawaii in Week 6: TV Channel, Kickoff Time, Matchup

It's a brand-new week for Sun Devil Football, as they try to find a new result at the same venue after their blowout loss to Baylor at Mountain America Stadium just a week ago.

For Week 6, Mountain West's Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors come to town, a team that is also looking to get back in the win column.

Here are all the details for this Saturday's non-conference clash:

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Hawaii

Who: Arizona State vs. Hawaii

When: Saturday, October 10 at 7:30 p.m. AZ/10:30 p.m. EST

Where: Mountain America Stadium (53,599) in Tempe, Arizona.

TV/Streaming: FS1 (Click here for live stream)

TV announcers: Dan Hellie (play-by-play) and Robert Smith (analyst).

The Sun Devil Radio Network broadcast will air on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Tim Healey will handle play-by-play alongside former Arizona State quarterback Jeff Van Raaphorst, with Kevin Turner reporting from the sideline. The game will also be on ESPN 620 AM and the Arizona Sports App.

20 Years In The Making

These two programs are familiar with one another on the gridiron, but it has been quite some time since the Devils and Rainbow Warriors met between the hashmarks.

Their last meeting was in 2006, 20 years ago, when Arizona State and Hawaii met in the Hawaii Bowl.

The Rainbow Warriors took that matchup 41-24, holding a two-game win streak in the series.

However, ASU leads the all-time series overall, 5-2. Their last win came in 1974.

Hawaii has never won in Tempe, 0-2 all-time, while holding a 2-3 record on the island. The last time these two met in Arizona? 1958, with the Sun Devils winning 47-6 in the first year of the brand-new Sun Devil Stadium (now Mountain America Stadium).

Hawaiian Roots

ASU currently has two players from Hawaii: linebacker Isaiah Iosefa and offensive lineman Manamo'ui Muti.

Iosefa is from Waipahu, Hawaii, while Muti is from Wahiawa, Hawaii. They are both former Polynesian Bowl selections and part of ASU's sophomore class.

The Legend of Colt Brennan

ASU and Hawaii's last meeting, 20 years ago, wasn't just memorable for its bowl stakes, but for one of the key players in the matchup.

Colt Brennan, former Hawaii QB and Heisman candidate, left his mark all over the 2006 Hawaii Bowl.

Brennan completed 33-for-42 passes for 559 yards and five touchdowns. He set a then-record for NCAA single-season passing touchdowns with 58. Only two players have crossed the mark since 2006.

Brennan's stellar play led the Rainbow Warriors to a 41-24 win over ASU, finishing the season 11-3 and tying the school's win record. Hawaii would also end the season as No. 24 in the final Coaches' Poll.

Brennan finished sixth in Heisman voting in 2006, before helping Hawaii to an undefeated 12-0 regular season in 2007 and a third-place Heisman finish.

Brennan passed away in 2021 at the age of 37, but the legend of the quarterback still lives on within the Hawaii and college football community.

Arizona State and Hawaii will meet again this Saturday, Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m. AZT at Mountain America Stadium.