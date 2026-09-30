How to Watch Arizona State Football vs. Baylor in Week 5: TV Channel, Kickoff Time, Matchup

After two long weeks, the Sun Devils are back on the gridiron.

ASU (2-1, 1-0) will host Baylor (3-1, 1-0) for their first conference home game of the season.

The Devils are coming off their lone bye week, after taking home the first-ever Union Jack Classic in a conference win over Kansas in England.

Back on U.S. soil, the Sun Devils have nine straight games now ahead of them, starting with the Bears from Waco.

Here are all the details for this Saturday's Big 12 clash:

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Baylor

Who: Arizona State vs. Baylor

When: Saturday, October 3 at 7:30 p.m. AZ/10:30 p.m. EST

Where: Mountain America Stadium (53,599) in Tempe, Arizona.

TV/Streaming: ESPN

TV announcers: Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (analyst).

The Sun Devil Radio Network broadcast will air on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Tim Healey will handle play-by-play alongside former Arizona State quarterback Jeff Van Raaphorst, with Kevin Turner reporting from the sideline.

Round Three for Devils-Bears

Saturday will mark the third time these two programs have met on the football field.

Arizona State escaped Waco with a 27-24 win off the foot of kicker Jesus Gomez, hitting a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Before their conference clash last season, you have to go back to 1990, when the Southwest Conference's Baylor Bears visited Tempe to take on the PAC-10's Arizona State Sun Devils in early September non-conference play.

ASU took a 34-13 win on that night, making them 2-0 against Baylor. If the Bears can find a win in Tempe this Saturday, it will move them to 2-0 in conference and give them their first program victory against their new Big 12 foe.

Same Names, Different Colors

While ASU and Baylor duked it out in September 2025, Baylor QB DJ Lagway and ASU QB Cutter Boley met on the SEC stage just two months later.

Lagway, at Florida, and Boley, at Kentucky, faced off in Lexington in November 2025.

Boley's Wildcats ran away with the contest, beating Lagway's Gators 38-7. Boley finished with two touchdowns and 168 yards, going 18-for-23. Lagway finished with three interceptions and one touchdown, going 11-for-19 for just 83 yards.

Lagway was the top quarterback in the country for the Class of 2024, while Boley was ranked in the mid-30s. The two will take part in another conference face-off, this time the Big 12, on Saturday.

Dave Aranda's Last Visit To Tempe...

This is Dave Aranda's first trip to the desert since becoming head coach of Baylor in 2020.

His last trip is one he would like to forget. It is also one that Sun Devil fans will likely never forget.

Aranda spent three seasons at the University of Wisconsin as a linebackers coach and eventually a defensive coordinator. He was with the Badgers for their trip to Tempe in 2013.

Wisconsin entered Sun Devil Stadium as the No. 20 team in the country. They left as No. 24.

In a 32-30 ballgame with ASU leading, the Badgers drove down the field. Getting into field goal range with 18 seconds left, quarterback Joel Stave took a knee to try and align the ball with the middle of the field for their kicker.

However, it wasn't clear if Stave actually took a knee, as he placed the ball down without the play officially being dead. Confusion struck both teams and the referees as the clock kept ticking. Before Wisconsin knew it, the clock ran out before they could spike the ball, and ASU escaped with a ranked win.

Aranda mentioned it in his Tuesday press conference:

"Last time I played there (at Arizona State), I was at Wisconsin and (with Wisconsin QB) Joel Stave. I think we wanted to take a knee and hand the ball to the ref and try to get a field goal at the end, and we weren't able to do that, and it was a walk-off. I remember the refs just running off the field, and it was a bad, bad, bad deal."

Arizona State and Baylor are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Arizona time; 10:30 p.m. EST, on Saturday, October 3, on ESPN.