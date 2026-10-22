How to Watch Arizona State Football vs. Kansas State in Week 8: TV Channel, Kickoff Time, Matchup

A must-win for ASU?

After another blowout conference loss to fall to 3-3, the Sun Devils have their backs against the wall in the Big 12, along with facing a quarterback switch and several questions surrounding the direction of the season.

Needing a win, the Sun Devils will welcome the Kansas State Wildcats (4-2, 1-2 Big 12) to Tempe in a Week 8 clash.

Here's everything you need to know:

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Kansas State

Who: Arizona State vs. Kansas State

When: Saturday, October 24 at 12:45 p.m. AZ Time (3:45 p.m. EST)

Where: Tempe, AZ - Mountain America Stadium (53,599)

TV/Streaming: ESPN2 (Click here for live stream)

TV announcers: Jay Alter (play-by-play), Tom Luginbill (analyst), Lauren Sisler (sideline)

The Sun Devil Radio Network broadcast will air on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Tim Healey will handle play-by-play alongside former Arizona State quarterback Jeff Van Raaphorst, with Kevin Turner reporting from the sideline. The game will also be on ESPN 620 AM and the Arizona Sports App.

Sun Devil-Wildcat History (Not Those Wildcats...)

Arizona State leads the all-time series against Kansas State, 6-1.

KSU's lone victory came in 2002, playing in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego.

Since 2000, ASU and KSU have only met twice, including their first Big 12 meeting in 2024, where ASU won in Manhattan on their way to a conference title.

The 2024 meeting was the first time Arizona State ever played at Kansas State, with the first five meetings between the two schools taking place in Tempe.

Tale of The Tape:

Nov. 7,1964 - ASU 21, KSU 10

Sept. 26, 1970 - ASU 35, KSU 13

Sept. 23, 1972 - ASU 56, KSU 14

Oct. 2, 1982 - ASU 30, KSU 7

Sept. 9, 1989 - ASU 31, KSU 0

Dec. 27, 2002 - KSU 34, ASU 27

Nov. 16, 2024 - ASU 24, KSU 14

(Bold = ASU Win / Italicized= In Tempe / Underlined = Bowl Game)

How The Times Change...

This will be ASU and KSU's second Big 12 meeting, with their first conference date being a memorable one for Sun Devil fans.

In November 2024, ASU beat a ranked Kansas State team on the road to help set up what was basically a "win and in" game for the Big 12 Championship game between the Sun Devils and BYU in Tempe a week later.

This victory was in the midst of a six-game win streak, beginning a run where the Sun Devils would beat the No. 16 Wildcats and No. 14 Cougars, then blow out rival Arizona before their trip to Arlington, Texas, where they would defeat No. 16 Iowa State to claim the Big 12 title.

Fast-forwarding two years, ASU's meeting with Kansas State is just as important, but in a completely different sense.

A win against Kansas State will help ASU avoid losing back-to-back regular-season games since 2023, along with being the likely only path for the Devils to get their season back on track and become bowl-eligible.

Can another Kansas State victory kickstart another Arizona State run? Time will tell when the two Big 12 foes take the field in Tempe this Saturday.