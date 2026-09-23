'I've Done a Very, Very Bad Job': Should Fans Be Worried About Arizona State's Offense?

“I've done a very, very bad job offensively getting guys involved."

You wouldn’t think a team sitting at 2-1, with one win being a 70-point performance, would be in “very, very bad” territory, but Kenny Dillingham was honest about his offensive work through the first three games of the season.

Offensive inclusion and production were key points from the ASU football head coach’s Tuesday presser. Now, 10 days til they hit the field again, how will the Sun Devils turn Dillingham’s words into action?

Becoming A Trend

When now-LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt and New Orleans Saints receiver Jordyn Tyson made a connection for the record books in ASU’s 2024 conference championship season, Sun Devil fans were head over heels.

Now in 2026, quarterback Cutter Boley and receiver Reed Harris are forming a similar connection, but it hasn’t been met with total applause.

ASU has been thrilled with the emergence of Harris, but it has also emphasised the lack of production around him. Outside of Harris, only one other Sun Devil has more than three receptions this season.

This was apparent in the ASU win over Kansas. While Harris hauled in a touchdown, the rest of the offense struggled, with the Jayhawks beating ASU in almost every offensive category.

Is this becoming a theme for Dillingham-led teams? Maybe so.

In his first three full seasons with ASU, Dillingham only has one receiver cross the 500-yard mark. Dating back to 2016 up to 2023, when Dillingham was hired, Arizona State had more than one 500-yard-or-more receiver in four of the six full seasons (2020 not included).

Even dating back to his time on the 2022 Oregon Staff, current Denver Bronco and former Oregon Duck Troy Franklin stole the show with 800+ receiving yards, over double that of any other receiver on the team.

Having a WR1 is a luxury. Having a great QB-WR connection is fantastic as well. But as much as a first-world problem as it sounds, the ability to spread the ball goes further than one may think.

The Odd Men Out

If Harris is the WR1, who does that leave out?

Mainly, Omarion Miller.

The Colorado transfer was expected to become the face of the receiving core, after a ton of offseason hype.

Through three games, he has 20 catches for 149 yards and just one touchdown.

It is a bit similar to the situation transfer receiver Jared Hamilton found himself in in 2025, coming over from Alabama with offseason excitement, but finishing with just seven catches for 169 yards.

Now, Miller will certainly have better numbers and a larger workload than Hamilton’s 2025, but the situation remains the same: leaving a lot to be desired as you take a backseat to WR1 (2025 Jordyn Tyson, 2026 Reed Harris).

Hamilton had his moments last season, however. He hauled in three grabs for 101 yards as a key piece of ASU’s upset over #7 Texas Tech.

Miller has the skill set to find similar success, just needing one breakout performance to truly kickstart his season.

But the former Colorado Buffalo isn’t the only one looking for the rock. Hamilton is still here, and he made his presence known in London with a 100-yard kickoff return. So is Hamilton’s transfer portal pal from 2025, Jalen Moss. Senior Derek Eusebio is working his way back to the receiver room from injury.

The options are there. The talent is there. When will they get their breakout? And who will it be?

Stunting Growth

When talking about the missed opportunities with Miller so far this season, Dillingham mentioned the lack of finding a rhythm.

That sought-after rhythm may be even harder to find after the injury to TE Khamari Anderson.

After ASU’s best-blocking tight end went down on the second offensive play of the game for ASU, the Devils struggled to run the ball in London. RB Kyson Brown was held to just 81 yards on 24 carries, a far cry from averaging over five yards per carry against Texas A&M.

ASU’s offense has always benefited overall from a productive run game, dating back to Dillingham’s first season and the dawn of Cam Skattebo.

On top of pre-existing offensive line injuries, Khamari Anderson’s absence will make establishing the run that much harder, therefore finding an overall offensive rhythm even more challenging.

The good news? ASU has a week and a half to get healthy, figure out their offensive struggles and prepare for life without Anderson.

Dillingham will speak at the Sparky Den Radio Show on Wednesday, before practices later in the week. He will then return to the press conference podium at the beginning of next week ahead of Week 4's date with Baylor.