Three Receivers Among 2026 First-Round Picks Who’ll Make Biggest Impact as Rookies

The first round of the NFL draft always offers a vast blend of approaches. There are teams that fill pressing needs with ready-made playmakers, teams that rigidly abide by the best player available approach and teams that add long-term successors at eventual positions in question.

But the hope, no matter the path taken, is for the selection to be an impact player. Some, from scheme fit and landing spot alone, have a better chance than others to make their mark this fall.

Here’s Sports Illustrated’s picks for the most impactful first-round rookies, featuring the draft’s top four picks and six players taken outside the top 10.

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

Mendoza isn’t as sure-fire a Week 1 starter as recent No. 1 quarterbacks, with Kirk Cousins firmly in the picture to command the Raiders’ huddle early in the season. But Mendoza will likely see the field at some point as a rookie, and he has a pro-ready skill set. The 6' 5", 225-pound Mendoza has a strong arm, quality ball placement, and anticipation and is a good enough athlete to make plays with his legs. He’s a good processor, too, and Mendoza’s work ethic and preparation—which routinely drew significant praise from Indiana coach Curt Cignetti—should help him win the Raiders’ locker room.

David Bailey, edge, New York Jets

Bailey was one of college football’s most disruptive pass rushers last season and was deemed the more pro-ready option. A proven game-wrecker off the edge, Bailey has high-level explosiveness and can beat offensive linemen with speed and power. He has the goods to be a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Arizona Cardinals

You’re forgiven if Ashton Jeanty’s rocky rookie year—with a subpar offensive line and poor quarterback play—makes you shy away from Love, who has a similarly unspectacular infrastructure in Arizona. But Love’s talent is undeniable. He’s strong, fast, has elite contact balance and is a three-down weapon. His contract demands production, and his talent demands touches. That’s a good combination for Love to be a star this fall.

Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

The Titans gave Cam Ward a premium weapon, and Ohio State wide receivers have quite the track record of producing in the NFL. Tate figures to be next in line. He’s long, lanky and capable of beating defenses at all three levels, and his ball skills are terrific. Tate joins Calvin Ridley and Wan’Dale Robinson atop Tennessee’s depth chart, but he should see plenty of volume as a rookie.

Sonny Styles, LB, Washington Commanders

There’s a chance Styles gets the green dot as a rookie, an honor alone worth celebrating, but he’s also made for Dan Quinn’s linebacker lab. At 6' 5" and 244 pounds, Styles is still relatively new to playing linebacker, but his range and physicality are both tremendous traits. As he grows more adept at the nuances of his position, the sky, truly, is the limit for one of the draft’s most physically imposing specimens.

Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints

Tyson is the best natural separator among the receivers in this draft class, blending elite route nuance with sudden, twitchy movement to create space during his routes. So as long as he stays healthy, Tyson’s ability to beat man coverage and hit explosives after the catch should make him a lethal weapon in New Orleans, which has long needed a true complement to Chris Olave and now has a pretty darn good one.

Caleb Downs, S, Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys hit the proverbial draft lottery with Downs sliding to pick No. 11, where they moved up one spot with the Dolphins to select one of the draft’s best and cleanest prospects. Dallas had a dreadful defense last year, but Downs has the versatility, range and instincts to immediately elevate the unit. Downs can align anywhere defensively and make plays, and the Cowboys needed more difference-makers on that side of the ball. Downs should play nearly every snap, and he’s as pro-ready as safeties come.

Vega Ioane, OG, Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens’ guards struggled in 2025, but Ioane and John Simpson should fix that problem. Ioane is a mauler inside—he’s a road grader and people-mover as a run blocker, and on passing downs, he’s a strong, steady presence. Ioane projects as a Day 1 starter, and considering Baltimore’s interior woes last year, his arrival should make an impact worth noting.

Rueben Bain Jr., edge, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bain, the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, figured to be long gone by No. 15. Instead, the Buccaneers nabbed one of the best value picks of the first round and landed a ready-made pass rusher who owns a deep bag of moves, efficient hands and unrelenting power. Bain’s arm length drew questions during the draft process, but his tape showed a disruptive game-wrecker, which Tampa Bay desperately needs.

Blake Miller, OT, Detroit Lions

Miller is a tremendous fit in Detroit, which had a void at right tackle after moving Penei Sewell to the left side this offseason. A 54-game starter at right tackle, Miller’s high-level experience should ease his transition to the NFL and turn him into a plug-and-play strong-side blocker for Jared Goff. Miller still has room to grow with his hands and technique, but he’s athletic and should see the field early in Detroit.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, New York Jets

The Jets produced one of the most mind-numbing stats from last NFL season: They didn’t have a single player reach 400 receiving yards. Garrett Wilson was the closest at 395 yards, and he missed 10 games. New York had little choice but to find a complementary weapon to Wilson, and tight end Kenyon Sadiq will certainly be a factor. But so will Cooper. He can play inside and outside, he’s elusive after the catch and he’s a sudden route runner who can create space. Targets should be there for the taking, and Cooper has the goods to capitalize.

Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks

The Super Bowl champs lost Kenneth Walker III in free agency, and Price is an easy replacement. Often overshadowed by Love at Notre Dame, Price has tremendous vision, clean footwork and the ability to create his own yards through elusiveness and contact balance. Price will split snaps with Zach Charbonnet, but the extent of his contributions as a rookie will largely determine whether Seattle’s running game takes a dip in the post-Walker era.

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