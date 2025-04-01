Is Cam Skattebo a better NFL prospect than Ashton Jeanty?
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo has long believed he is the best running back in college football.
And PFF is backing up his claim — with one notable exception.
PFF recently released its superlatives for the top running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it's clearly a two-horse race. Of the nine categories PFF used to rank the running backs, Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty ranked No. 1 in four of them. Skattebo was right behind him with a first-place ranking in three categories.
PFF's running back superlatives
Jeanty, "one of the best running back prospects in recent memory" according to PFF, was ranked first in the following categories: Best Long Speed, Best Balance, Best Vision and Best Elusiveness.
Based on his comments throughout the season, Skattebo would probably take issue with those rankings.
“Nobody respects the fact that I’m the best running back in the country. And I’m going to stand on that,” Skattebo said after running over Iowa State in ASU's 45-19 Big 12 championship game victory. “I'm going to keep proving people wrong. And whatever NFL team takes me is going to get a gem.”
But PFF gave Skattebo nearly as many superlatives as Jeanty, clearly ranking him as the second-best running back prospect in the draft. Here are the categories where Skattebo was ranked first:
Best Short-Yardage: "If you need to pick up a couple yards, Skattebo is your guy. His 94.1 rushing grade on plays when the offense needed three yards or fewer led the nation over the last two seasons. Skattebo’s 23 rushing touchdowns on such plays were also the most in the country in that span."
Best Pass-Catcher: "Skattebo is much more than just a goal-line back. His 829 receiving yards since 2023 are the most among running backs in this draft class and second overall. While his long speed is limited, Skattebo has natural hands and can make defenders miss in space."
Most Determined Runner: "Skattebo’s grit and determination made him such a special football player with the Sun Devils. He simply refuses to be tackled and pushes his body to the absolute limits, even throwing up on the sideline of the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal before putting up a legendary performance. While Skattebo lacks top-end athletic traits like others, his 183 forced missed tackles since 2023 are still the most among Power Four running backs."
Skattebo has recently been projected to be drafted in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, well behind Jeanty in the first round. It's clear whichever team picks Skattebo is going to get a steal.