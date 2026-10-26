Kenny Dillingham Talks To The Media Ahead of Trip to No. 8 BYU: 'You've Got To Prepare'

Wheels Up to The Beehive State.

ASU head football coach Kenny Dillingham will look to keep the Sun Devils buzzing this weekend, following their victory at home over Kansas State. It won't be easy, taking on a No. 8 BYU team that is looking for revenge after their first loss of the season, coming at the hands of UCF last week.

How are the Devils preparing? Here is everything Dillingham had to say in his Monday press conference:

Starting Quarterback Situation vs. BYU:

"We'll see where Mikey's (QB Mikey Keene) at. Mikey is honestly questionable. Like, he's honestly questionable. That's the best way to phrase it, it is not doubtful. He is questionable today, and he'll go out there. We'll see what he does in practice tomorrow. But that's a tough competitor and a fighter, and I know he's going to want to be on the field,"

"So we'll see what happens throughout the week. But if he's not in, it's going to be Jake (QB Jake Fette), he'll be in, and I think regardless of who takes the field, we're going to put together a plan, and we're going to practice hard, and prepare to try to go win a football game."

Trying To Prepare To Play In a Environment Like Provo:

"You can't. This is one of the best fan bases, (one of) the most consistent fan bases in college football. This is one of the best coaching staffs, in my opinion. Most consistent coaching staffs from the top in college football. So I think when you have the consistency that they have as a program from the top, I think they're reaping what they sow from that perspective, so going to this place is definitely one of the hardest places to play in college football. There's a reason their win percentage is so high, so I don't think there is a way to. I mean, we can play loud music, but that's not going to prepare you for the entire environment. It's going to come down to just understanding you've got to do your 1/11th every single play and try to put yourself in that mode where you're on the field and try to block out everything else."

Line of Scrimmage Play vs. Kansas State:

"From the defensive side of the ball, I thought we stopped the run for the most part. They hit a few runs versus pressure where they cut us out on some of the pressures, like the first drive, they cut us out on a field blitz with their left tackle. Nice job by them. We've been cut out a few times this year. We've got to get better at that, not getting cut out on those pressures, and it hasn't happened in the past. It's showing up more this year, so we talked about how to get those things fixed and try to get better from it,"

"But for the most part, we were around the ball. We were in the right fits on the defensive side of the ball pretty much all night, with an occasion of one thing at the end of the middle to end of the third quarter on the goal line with the quarterback, that'd be the only other time it was like, 'Man, we could have been better there.'"

"Then offensively, I thought we ran the ball well in the second half. We created really good movement at left tackle and left guard to move the down linemen. At the end of the day, it's about moving people. (It) creates good run plays. So we started to move people, and then Cardae (RB Cardae Mack), has really good contact balance. He was finding the holes and lining up in some wildcat in that segment. So I think it was just a combination of things."

Having Both Cardae Mack and Jake Fette On The Field as True Freshmen:

"They just have a lot of confidence. Those are two confident humans. So I think it's kind of crazy to say: there's a chance that you have two true freshmen in the backfield together going on the road at BYU, yeah, (that's) exciting. But if you are going to have two freshmen doing it, those are two guys that you would like to have. And then obviously, having some veterans like Sip (RB Kyson Brown) as well, being back there with Jake and being just a calming voice of somebody who's been there and done that. So I think there's a balance that's needed, but yeah, it's fun to watch those young guys go out there and play the game free and confident."

Thoughts on BYU's Defense:

"There's so many multiples in their pass defense. They play cover two sim. They play cover two trap off pressure. They play three sim. They play cover three. They play man free. They play quarters. They play cover six. All on base downs. You don't know what you're going to get,"

"It's very confusing because they play so many different coverages and they line up with three high safeties. They line up in regular odd. They line up in an odd stack. They line up in four down. So this is one of those teams that lines up and does so many things defensively to create chaos and to create miscommunication. And that's why they've been so successful,"

"That's why I think Coach Taki (BYU HC Kalani Sitake) is one of the best coaches in college football. He's been very successful on defense for a long time. I remember playing him back in the day when I was here as a GA. I remember him having one of the better defenses, and he just does a phenomenal job."

Thoughts on BYU's Offense, Pre-Snap Movement, QB Bear Bachmeier:

"You've got to prepare, right? You've got to prepare to know the rotations. You've got to prepare to be ready for all that stuff, all of a sudden, it shows it's quarters and nickel, fire field two-trap. You better not have thrown it to the field slant, to the number one (cornerback), because it's a pick-six, right?"

"You have to just prepare at a high level to understand if I see A, B is happening. You don't have to see both to confirm it. So I think that's one of the challenging things when you face a team like this, is you're not going to probably see the whole picture. You're going to be able to see a piece of the picture, and you got to anticipate what the other side of the picture is doing."

"I think (NFL QB) Brock Purdy talked about how you don't see a lot of coverage, you anticipate throws. That was a pretty talked-about conversation that he (Purdy) had. That's so true, and this is one of those games where that's even more on steroids: You've got to understand what's happening based on what you see, where your eyes are at, based on the look, and then you've got to be able to know where the ball goes from there."

On QB Bear Bachmeier: "He does everything well. The first thing I look at with quarterbacks is: do they turn the ball over? He does not turn it over. Second thing I look at in quarterbacks is: can they extend plays? (He) extends plays. Okay, so he doesn't turn it over, he extends plays. That gives you a great chance to win right off the bat,"

"Third thing you look at is quick and intermediate passing. Does this dude know where to go with the ball efficiently? How many sacks is he going to take? Can you get this guy taking negatives? Well, he doesn't take sacks because he knows where to go with the ball. The throwing the ball deep part of that is more about what schemes you face, and when teams have given him the deep ball, he takes the deep ball. But if they don't give the deep ball, he doesn't, which is why he's so efficient.

"So I think for him, he's really good at the things that win games, and I think that's the greatest compliment you can give a quarterback: you're good at the things that win games, and he plays his best in the biggest moments, which is why they've won so many close games this year and last year with him. He plays his best in the biggest moments."

What Do You Take Away From The Last Time You Face BYU?

"Just how I acted was not okay. I mean, I was, you know, confused, rattled, confused by the communication. I just shouldn't have acted that way. So, yeah, that's probably the number one thing."

"We didn't execute the three plays prior to the throw out of bounds. That should have been the easiest roll down, take a knee, roll down, take a knee, roll down, take a knee, throw away you could have ever done. But it woke me up that we got to practice that more. And since then, we've added a little period at the end of our Thursdays where we do a mock two-minute drill, or we do a mock four-minute drill, to make sure that we're practicing the situations that you maybe take for granted, because that could have come back as a negative on me, and that would have been 100 percent my fault if we didn't get that done."

"I would say the learning experience for me, on both sides of it, and then just the excitement of the fan base. We had a dude hiding in a tent, right? I don't know if you guys remember that video of them hiding in the kicking tent. The student zipped himself in the kicking tent and then ran back out of the tunnel. Just the excitement of the community and the excitement of everybody was just awesome. I remember those moments more than they do like wins and losses. I remember those specific moments where everybody is so excited."

Preparing Jake Fette To Potential Start at BYU:

"I think we have to have enough plays where he can just take a deep breath. Where you don't have to think all the time. It's like, oh, let me just breathe, take a big breath, and whether it's throw a screen, hand off a run, line up in the Wildcat. There's a variety of things you can do to give quarterbacks breaks that everybody in college football knows, right? Not a secret. So we just have to find ways to be able to give them a break every once in a while, and people around them have to step up.

"This is one of the best teams in college football, one of the best environments in college football, one of the hardest places to play in college football, so it's the ultimate challenge for us as a football team, and definitely a challenge. If Jake's the guy back there, (let's) sling it around, but we're gonna put the guys in the game that give us the best chance to win."

Thoughts on Cutter Boley's Situation, The Home Crowd Booing Boley and The QB Debacle as a Whole:

"No Comment."

Dillingham and the Sun Devils will take in a week of practice before packing their bags of Utah this weekend, kicking off at BYU at 12:45 p.m. AZT on Saturday, Oct. 31.