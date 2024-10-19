Live updates, score: Arizona State at Cincinnati Big 12 football game
Can the Arizona State Sun Devils keep this up?
That's a question many Big 12 - and college football - fans are asking after ASU's surprising 5-1 start to the 2024 season. The Sun Devils have gone from a projected last-place team in the Big 12 to one victory away from being ranked in the AP Top 25 poll.
Standing in the way of a national ranking are the formidable Cincinnati Bearcats (4-2). Led by redshirt sophomore QB Brendan Sorsby, the Bearcats are a couple of plays away from being undefeated.
"This team has two losses by four points total. Otherwise they'd be undefeated and a top 15 team in the country if you flip four points in their season," Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham said.
The Sun Devils enter the game as 4.5-point underdogs and will have to deal with a 9 a.m. MST kickoff. The game is being televised on ESPN+.
Follow along below for live updates, big-play highlights, all scoring plays and much more from Arizona State's Big 12 road game at Cincinnati:
(Refresh for the latest updates.)
SECOND QUARTER UPDATES
CINCINNATI TOUCHDOWN: The Sun Devils give up a rare explosive play as Cincinnati RB Evan Pryor busts loose for a 55-yard touchdown run to give Cincinnati a 17-7 lead with 11:38 left in the first half. After a fast start, the Sun Devils are stuck in neutral.
FIRST QUARTER UPDATES
END OF FIRST QUARTER: Cincinnati 10, Arizona State 7
CINCINNATI FIELD GOAL: Nathan Hawks boots a 46-yard field goal to give Cincinnati a 10-7 lead with 2:18 left in the first quarter.
ASU TURNOVER: Kenny Dillingham gambles and goes for it on 4th-and-3 from ASU's 48-yard line and Cam Skattebo is stuffed for a seven-yard loss on a swing pass. Cincinnati takes over on the ASU 41-yard line. It's still Arizona State 7, Cincinnati 7.
CINCINNATI TOUCHDOWN: Just two plays after Cam Skattebo's fumble, Brendan Sorsby scores on a 14-yard run to tie the game at 7-7 with 7:26 left in the first quarter.
ASU FUMBLE: Cam Skattebo fumbles on the first play after the interception and Cincinnati recovers. The Bearcats have the ball at ASU's 22-yard line.
ARIZONA STATE INTERCEPTION! Keith Abney picks off Brendan Sorsby on Cincinnati's second possession. Sorsby tried to hit a go route down the right sideline on 3rd-and-long and Abney had perfect position. ASU takes over on its own 16-yard line, leading 7-0.
ARIZONA STATE TOUCHDOWN! After ASU's defense gets a three-and-out, Jeff Sims marches the Sun Devils down the field on a run-heavy first drive that culminates in a two-yard touchdown run by Cam Skattebo. Arizona State leads 7-0 with 10:35 left in the first quarter. The 6-play, 66-yard drive featured five runs and one pass - Kenny Dillingham's tough, physical formula.
Arizona State wins the toss and defers to the second half. Cincinnati will start with the ball. Official kickoff time was 9:02 a.m. MST.
PREGAME UPDATES
The temperature at kickoff will be hovering around 62 degrees. Gorgeous, crisp fall weather in Cincinnati. Stay tuned for live updates at 9 a.m. MST.