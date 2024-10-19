All Sun Devils

Live updates, score: Arizona State at Cincinnati Big 12 football game

Follow our live updates from the Sun Devils' road game on Saturday

Ben Sherman

The Arizona State Sun Devils are hoping to continue their surprising start to the 2024 college football season with an upset of Cincinnati on Saturday.
/ Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
Can the Arizona State Sun Devils keep this up?

That's a question many Big 12 - and college football - fans are asking after ASU's surprising 5-1 start to the 2024 season. The Sun Devils have gone from a projected last-place team in the Big 12 to one victory away from being ranked in the AP Top 25 poll.

Standing in the way of a national ranking are the formidable Cincinnati Bearcats (4-2). Led by redshirt sophomore QB Brendan Sorsby, the Bearcats are a couple of plays away from being undefeated.

"This team has two losses by four points total. Otherwise they'd be undefeated and a top 15 team in the country if you flip four points in their season," Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham said.

The Sun Devils enter the game as 4.5-point underdogs and will have to deal with a 9 a.m. MST kickoff. The game is being televised on ESPN+.

Follow along below for live updates, big-play highlights, all scoring plays and much more from Arizona State's Big 12 road game at Cincinnati:

SECOND QUARTER UPDATES

CINCINNATI TOUCHDOWN: The Sun Devils give up a rare explosive play as Cincinnati RB Evan Pryor busts loose for a 55-yard touchdown run to give Cincinnati a 17-7 lead with 11:38 left in the first half. After a fast start, the Sun Devils are stuck in neutral.

FIRST QUARTER UPDATES

END OF FIRST QUARTER: Cincinnati 10, Arizona State 7

CINCINNATI FIELD GOAL: Nathan Hawks boots a 46-yard field goal to give Cincinnati a 10-7 lead with 2:18 left in the first quarter.

ASU TURNOVER: Kenny Dillingham gambles and goes for it on 4th-and-3 from ASU's 48-yard line and Cam Skattebo is stuffed for a seven-yard loss on a swing pass. Cincinnati takes over on the ASU 41-yard line. It's still Arizona State 7, Cincinnati 7.

CINCINNATI TOUCHDOWN: Just two plays after Cam Skattebo's fumble, Brendan Sorsby scores on a 14-yard run to tie the game at 7-7 with 7:26 left in the first quarter.

ASU FUMBLE: Cam Skattebo fumbles on the first play after the interception and Cincinnati recovers. The Bearcats have the ball at ASU's 22-yard line.

ARIZONA STATE INTERCEPTION! Keith Abney picks off Brendan Sorsby on Cincinnati's second possession. Sorsby tried to hit a go route down the right sideline on 3rd-and-long and Abney had perfect position. ASU takes over on its own 16-yard line, leading 7-0.

ARIZONA STATE TOUCHDOWN! After ASU's defense gets a three-and-out, Jeff Sims marches the Sun Devils down the field on a run-heavy first drive that culminates in a two-yard touchdown run by Cam Skattebo. Arizona State leads 7-0 with 10:35 left in the first quarter. The 6-play, 66-yard drive featured five runs and one pass - Kenny Dillingham's tough, physical formula.

Arizona State wins the toss and defers to the second half. Cincinnati will start with the ball. Official kickoff time was 9:02 a.m. MST.

PREGAME UPDATES

The temperature at kickoff will be hovering around 62 degrees. Gorgeous, crisp fall weather in Cincinnati. Stay tuned for live updates at 9 a.m. MST.

