Pac-12 Finishes With Only Two Teams in Final AP Poll

The Utah Utes and Oregon Ducks are the lone representatives for the Pac-12 after the final AP Poll was released late Monday night.

The confetti has fallen, and the college football season is now over.

The Georgia Bulldogs are national champions, having defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff title game Monday night.

It was a roller-coaster season for many conferences this year, but perhaps no ride was more disappointing than the one the Pac-12 displayed from start to finish.

Heading into the season, the Pac-12 had five teams ranked in the AP's preseason top 25.

Now, after the final particles of dust have settled on the season, only two schools from the Pac-12 remain in the poll.

Only Two Pac-12 Teams in Final AP Poll

Only two teams represented the conference in Monday night's final release, as the Utah Utes (No. 12) and Oregon Ducks (No. 22) landed on the list.

No other Pac-12 schools received any votes for consideration, either.

It's an unsurprising result after the Pac-12 went 0-5 during bowl season with one cancellation, with powerhouses such as USC, Oregon and Washington all disappointing in various ways.

Other conferences to have two schools land in the final top 25 include the Mountain West, American Athletic and independent schools. Each of the remaining Power Five conferences finished with three or more in the voting, with the SEC (5) leading the way.

While basketball season (if it even finishes, thanks to COVID) promises to offer more substance towards the end of the season, there's no doubt that work across the Pac-12 will need to be done to nearly every school's football program in order to reverse recent trends.