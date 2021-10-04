Pac-12 Power Rankings: Sun Devils Claim Top Spot

It was quite the weekend for the Pac-12, but probably not in the way they would have preferred.

Both of their ranked squads (Oregon and UCLA) were upset over the weekend, with the Ducks falling in overtime to Stanford and Arizona State running the Bruins out of the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

Oregon State continues its strong 2021 campaign with a slim victory over Washington, while USC proved to be too much for Colorado. Utah and Arizona were on bye weeks.

As we head to Week 6, only eight teams will be in action as Oregon, Washington, Cal and Colorado will be on bye weeks. The conference looks to build up the matchup brewing in Tempe, as the No. 22 Sun Devils host a buzzing Cardinal team fresh off their upset of Oregon.

As always, Sports Illustrated's Pac-12 publishers gathered their individual weekly power rankings to form the cumulative list you'll find below, along with each site, how they voted and any comments to go with it.

Sports Illustrated Week 6 Pac-12 Power Rankings

1. Arizona State (2 first-place votes) 4-1 overall, 2-0 conference record 67 total points

2. Oregon (3) 4-1, 1-1 65

3. Oregon State 4-1, 2-0 60

4. Stanford (1) 3-2, 2-1 59

5. UCLA 3-2, 1-1 48

6. Utah 2-2, 1-0 41

7. USC 3-2, 2-2 38

8. Washington State 2-3, 1-2 26

9. Washington 2-3, 1-1 25

10. Cal 1-4, 0-2 19

11. Colorado 1-4, 0-2 14

12. Arizona 0-4, 0-1 6

DONNIE DRUIN, ALL SUN DEVILS

1. Stanford; 2. Arizona State; 3. Oregon State; 4. Oregon; 5. UCLA; 6. USC; 7. Utah; 8. Washington State; 9. Washington; 10. Colorado; 11. Cal; 12. Arizona

Comment: The Pac-12 is as open as ever thanks to Stanford upsetting Oregon, although the Ducks are still probably favorites to win the conference. After upsetting UCLA, ASU hosts Stanford in what might be the biggest conference game to date.

JAKE CURTIS, CAL SPORTS REPORT

1. Oregon; 2. Arizona State; 3. Oregon State; 4. Stanford; 5. UCLA; 6. Utah; 7. USC; 8. Washington; 9. Washington State; 10. Cal; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

Comment: Oregon’s resume' is still better than anyone else’s with that win over Ohio State as its hole card. Oregon State may not be the third-best team, but I love the story of the Beavers season so far, so I’m giving them the benefit of the doubt until they get exposed.

MAX TORRES, DUCKS DIGEST

1. Arizona State; 2. Oregon State; 3. Stanford; 4. Oregon; 5. UCLA; 6. USC; 7. Utah; 8. Washington; 9. Washington State; 10. Cal; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

Comment: Oregon had looked questionable in all of its wins other than Ohio State and finally got exposed by a good Stanford team. Arizona State looks like they’re for real and could take firm control of the South after beating UCLA. It’s shaping up to be another year of chaos in the Pac-12. Did you expect anything different?

SAM CONNON, ALL BRUINS

1. Arizona State; 2. Oregon; 3. Oregon State; 4. Stanford; 5. Utah; 6. UCLA; 7. USC; 8. Washington State; 9. Washington; 10. Cal; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

Comment: In classic UCLA fashion, the Bruins choked away a prime opportunity to claim the top spot in the conference, allowing the Sun Devils to step up in their place instead. Oregon played bottom feeder Arizona close last week and then lost to Stanford the week after, so they clearly are not as untouchable as they seemed after the Ohio State game. The Pac-12 is very much wide open, so even with just one quality win to this point, Arizona State is currently in the best position out of anyone in the conference, almost by default.

CLAUDETTE MONTANA PATTISON, ALL TROJANS

1. Oregon; 2. Arizona State; 3. Stanford; 4. UCLA; 5. Oregon State; 6. Utah; 7. USC; 8. Washington State; 9. Cal; 10. Colorado; 11. Washington; 12. Arizona

Comment: The USC Trojans found some momentum in Boulder, Colo., on Saturday defeating the Buffaloes 37-14. The win certainly sparked some much needed life back into the program, as they prepare for the Utah Utes this week.

DAN RALEY, HUSKY MAVEN

1. Oregon; 2. Oregon State; 3. Arizona State; 4. Stanford; 5. UCLA; 6. Utah; 7. USC; 8. Washington; 9. Cal; 10. Washington State; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

Comment: Forget the CFP, it's a mad scramble to decide the West. It might be a Willamette Valley Bronx Series. Whoever wins, Oregon is going to claim ultimate bragging rights. It's all in a 40-mile radius from Corvallis to Eugene. The league champion is going to have two losses.