    December 9, 2021
    Podcast: Las Vegas Bowl, Herm Edwards on the Hot Seat, Portal Problems

    Millard Thomas, Donnie Druin and Alex Weiner of AllSunDevils.com joined forces for the latest episode of the AllSunDevils podcast, where the team discusses all the latest happenings with Arizona State.
    The Arizona State Sun Devils are heading to the Las Vegas Bowl, where they will try to secure their first nine-win season since 2014. 

    It's been an absolute roller-coaster season for the Sun Devils, yet could a win against a tough Wisconsin Badgers team at Allegiant Stadium ease any of the disappointment? 

    Head coach Herm Edwards will be sticking around Tempe, at least for one more season. Is he the right guy to push the Sun Devils through the upcoming murky waters of a NCAA investigation? X's and O's aside, there's an argument to be made that he's the right man to lead young men through whatever adversity is to come when it is concluded.

    The transfer portal has also been a hot topic, as a handful of Arizona State players have announced the decision to take their talents elsewhere. 

    Guys such as running back Chip Trayanum and defensive back Tommi Hill are prominent names ASU would have likely leaned on heavily next season, and they have now departed the program. 

    Is there anything to these players leaving, or is it just the nature of modern college football? 

    Jayden Daniels. Zak Hill. Spencer Rattler. The rumor mill has churned on all three.

    The staff of AllSunDevils breaks down the aforementioned topics while also discussing a little basketball action in the latest episode of the podcast:

    Arizona State Touchdown Underdogs in Las Vegas Bowl

    Tommi Hill Enters Transfer Portal

    Sun Devils Add 2 Players Through Transfer Portal

