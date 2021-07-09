Sun Devils Football: Incoming Freshmen Looking to Prove Quality Over Quantity

Despite a low amount of commitments, Arizona State's 2021 recruiting class hopes to prove their weight in gold despite being outnumbered by other schools.

Although the topic of recruiting isn't exactly a popular one around Tempe lately, the Arizona State Sun Devils' 2021 class of freshmen is smaller than anybody may have hoped. ASU's 14 commitments via Rivals class rankings are the third-lowest among the top 100 ranked classes in college football, sitting behind only Texas Tech (12) and South Carolina (13). The 2021 haul of recruits enter school history as the lowest amount in any Sun Devils freshman class that can be traced back to 2001.

Why the low number of recruits? Perhaps due to the Sun Devils returning 15 of 22 starters from last season, giving little push or desire to immediately fill holes left by others. Arizona State saw just 10 freshmen participate in spring practice. Of course, ASU offered their fair share of recruits, showing interest in hundreds of kids across the country.

Yet, Arizona State's incoming freshmen are out to prove class size is nothing but numbers.

Four-star defensive backs Isaiah Johnson and Tommi Hill find themselves heading into an already stacked Sun Devils secondary that includes Chase Lucas and Jack Jones. Arizona State possessed one of the top defensive backfields in the conference last season, and the additional presence should bolster the team's already stout pass defense.

The offensive side of the ball added its share of highly-touted recruits, reeling in the four-star talents of wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander and offensive lineman Ezra Dotson-Oyetade. Protection for Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels will be at a premium for the upcoming season, as the talents of Dotson-Oyetade will look to mesh well with potential all-conference offensive linemen Kellen Diesch and Dohnovan West.

Daniels should also look to frequent the pass-catching talents of Alexander, who hopes to follow in the footsteps of receivers such as Brandon Aiyuk and Frank Darby. Alexander enters a depth chart filled with four-star receivers such as himself.

Stars next to a recruit's name look great on paper. However, all of that is left behind once the player reaches the field and the ball is snapped. The rest of Arizona State's 14-man recruiting class consists of a heavy dose of three-star recruits topped with two two-star players.

Those players, ranging from quarterback Finn Collins to a plethora of big men up front including Isaia Glass and Austin Barry, will have the opportunity to showcase themselves down the road unless injuries say otherwise.

Head coach Herm Edwards and his staff have made it abundantly clear they only want the right players coming into Tempe, no matter the population or size. It appears this season's class of freshmen will have the opportunity to prove that philosophy right.

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils.