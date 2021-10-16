When the Arizona State Sun Devils and Utah Utes meet on Saturday night, many expect the two Pac-12 South foes to battle down to the wire.

Both offenses feature mobile and dynamic quarterbacks in exciting offenses that also find success running the football. Arizona State's Jayden Daniels ranks as the Pac-12's top name at the quarterback position, while Utah's Cameron Rising took over duties after fellow quarterback Charlie Brewer departed the team just weeks into the season.

The Pac-12's last remaining teams to be undefeated in conference play are set to meet in Salt Lake City, with the winner set to claim top spot in the south division. Oddsmakers on SI Sportsbook have Arizona State as slim (one point) favorites over Utah, basically conceding the game is expected to go either way.

Although rumors of a potential snow game happening swirled early in the week, the weather projects to be clear when the Sun Devils take the field. That bodes well for viewers both in the stands and at home, as white jerseys in snow can often times be confusing.

Two tough teams with great quarterback play are set to meet at 7:00 Arizona time. How can you watch/listen to the game?

How to Watch/Listen: Arizona State at Utah

Arizona State's road trip will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, as Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Stormy Buonantony are on the call.

To listen locally, you're able to tune into 98.7 FM and listen to the team of Jeff Van Raaphorst, Jordan Simone, and Jeff Munn handle radio duties.

Did you know you can also stream the game live on fuboTV? You're able to click here to get a seven-day free trial!