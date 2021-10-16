    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    BasketballFootballWomen SportsSI TIX
    Search
    How to Watch/Listen: Arizona State at Utah
    Publish date:

    How to Watch/Listen: Arizona State at Utah

    Click here to find viewing and listening information on Arizona State's trip to Salt Lake City.
    Author:

    When the Arizona State Sun Devils and Utah Utes meet on Saturday night, many expect the two Pac-12 South foes to battle down to the wire. 

    Both offenses feature mobile and dynamic quarterbacks in exciting offenses that also find success running the football. Arizona State's Jayden Daniels ranks as the Pac-12's top name at the quarterback position, while Utah's Cameron Rising took over duties after fellow quarterback Charlie Brewer departed the team just weeks into the season. 

    The Pac-12's last remaining teams to be undefeated in conference play are set to meet in Salt Lake City, with the winner set to claim top spot in the south division. Oddsmakers on SI Sportsbook have Arizona State as slim (one point) favorites over Utah, basically conceding the game is expected to go either way. 

    Although rumors of a potential snow game happening swirled early in the week, the weather projects to be clear when the Sun Devils take the field. That bodes well for viewers both in the stands and at home, as white jerseys in snow can often times be confusing. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Two tough teams with great quarterback play are set to meet at 7:00 Arizona time. How can you watch/listen to the game? 

    How to Watch/Listen: Arizona State at Utah

    Arizona State's road trip will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, as Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Stormy Buonantony are on the call. 

    To listen locally, you're able to tune into 98.7 FM and listen to the team of Jeff Van Raaphorst, Jordan Simone, and Jeff Munn handle radio duties. 

    Did you know you can also stream the game live on fuboTV? You're able to click here to get a seven-day free trial!

    Herm Edwards Stanford
    Football

    How to Watch/Listen: Arizona State at Utah

    1 minute ago
    ASU team huddled
    Football

    Arizona State: Three Story Lines to Watch vs Utah

    16 minutes ago
    Pearsall catch
    Football

    Ten Fun Facts: Arizona State-Utah

    31 minutes ago
    WHite TD
    Football

    Arizona State's Rachaad White Releases First Set of NFT's

    17 hours ago
    Daniels audible
    Football

    How to Bet: Arizona State at Utah

    Oct 15, 2021
    Sparky
    Football

    Sun Devils Unveil Road Uniforms for Road Trip to Utah

    Oct 15, 2021
    Daniels Trayanum
    Football

    Halfway Point: Report Cards for Arizona State's Offense

    Oct 15, 2021
    Pac-12 logo
    Basketball

    Basketball: Pac-12 Preseason Media Poll Revealed

    Oct 13, 2021