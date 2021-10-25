    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    BasketballFootballWomen SportsSI TIX
    Search
    Publish date:

    Week 9 Pac-12 Power Rankings

    The Oregon Ducks once again claim the top spot in the conference, although other teams are right behind.
    Author:

    It wasn't a good week to be in the Pac-12 South. 

    Every team in the division (aside from Arizona State, who was on bye) fell victim to losses over the weekend. As for the north, Oregon escaped with another conference win while Oregon State continues to look impressive down the stretch. 

    With just over a month left until the Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas (Dec. 3), games continue to carry significant weight as the season draws to a close. This week, Utah-UCLA headlines the Pac-12's slate of games.

    Another wild week in the Pac-12 brought another opportunity for Sports Illustrated's respective publishers to join forces for another week of power rankings:

    Week 9 Pac-12 Power Rankings

    1. Oregon Ducks (6 first-place votes) 6-1 overall, 3-1 conference, 72 points

    2. Oregon State Beavers 5-2, 3-1 63

    3. Arizona State Sun Devils 5-2, 3-1 58

    4. Utah Utes 4-3, 3-1 53

    5. UCLA Bruins 5-3, 3-2 52

    6. Stanford Cardinal 3-4, 2-3 41

    7. Washington State Cougars  4-4, 3-2 33

    8. USC Trojans 3-4, 2-3 31

    9. Washington Huskies 3-4, 2-2 26

    10. Cal Golden Bears 2-5, 1-3 21

    11. Colorado Buffaloes  2-5, 1-3 13

    12. Arizona Wildcats 0-7, 0-4 6

    How SI Publishers Voted

    DONNIE DRUIN, ALL SUN DEVILS

    1. Oregon; 2. Oregon State; 3. Utah; 4. Arizona State; 5. UCLA; 6. Washington State; 7. Stanford; 8. Washington; 9. USC; 10. Cal; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

    Comment: If an Oregon/Oregon State meeting to decide the Pac-12 North is indeed on the line in the last week of the regular season, count me in, and throw some popcorn my way, too. Even after a loss, I'm still not able to drop Utah behind ASU quite yet, although the Sun Devils did receive help by the Utes losing and UCLA also dropping another game over the weekend.

    JAKE CURTIS, CAL SPORTS REPORT

    1. Oregon, 2. Oregon State, 3. Arizona State, 4. Utah, 5. UCLA, 6. Washington State, 7. Stanford, 8. Washington, 9. USC, 10. Cal, 11. Colorado, 12. Arizona

    Comment: Ducks solidify their hold on the top spot, and Oregon State continues to be the surprise of the Pac-12, perhaps the nation. The Utah-UCLA game next weekend may break up that logjam of teams that consider themselves contenders.

    MAX TORRES, DUCKS DIGEST

    1. Oregon; 2. Oregon State; 3. Arizona State; 4. Utah; 5. UCLA; 6. Stanford; 7. USC; 8. Cal; 9. Washington State; 10. Washington; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

    Comment: Oregon earns a massive win over UCLA in what was one of their biggest remaining regular season games. If that team shows up every week I have a hard time seeing anyone in the Pac-12 beating them. Oregon State looked great in a big win over Utah and things are going from bad to worse for USC this year.

    SAM CONNON, ALL BRUINS

    1. Oregon; 2. Oregon State; 3. Arizona State; 4. Utah; 5. UCLA; 6. Stanford; 7. Washington; 8. USC; 9. Washington State; 10. Cal; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

    Comment: The Pac-12 does not have any great teams. Honestly, it might not have any good teams either. Oregon's resume is good enough to make them a top-10 team, but they definitely don't play like one on a week-to-week basis. Lucky for them, the Beavers, Sun Devils, Utes and Bruins are all somewhere in the 30 to 40 range nationally, and the rest of the conference is just bad.

    CLAUDETTE MONTANA PATTISON, ALL TROJANS

    1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. Utah; 4. Arizona State; 5. Oregon State; 6. Stanford

    7. Washington State; 8. USC; 9. Washington; 10. Cal; 11. Colorado 12. Arizona

    Comment: The USC Trojans continue to struggle after taking their fourth loss of the 2021 season to longtime rival Notre Dame. Now the question remains, can the team become bowl eligible? The team will face Arizona State, UCLA and BYU later this season, which could all be tough contests.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    DAN RALEY, HUSKY MAVEN

    1. Oregon; 2. Oregon State; 3. Arizona State; 4. UCLA; 5. Stanford; 6. USC; 7. Utah; 8. Washington State; 9. Cal; 10. Washington; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

    Comment: How has the conference fallen so far? It's got a bunch of pretenders and the nation's longest losing streak. Washington is terrible. Sorry to be so harsh, but I expected so much more out of the Pac-12 this season. Commissioner George Kliavkoff, you've got your work cut out for you.

    Oregon State
    Football

    Week 9 Pac-12 Power Rankings

    4 minutes ago
    Johnny Wilson
    Football

    Arizona State Expecting Key Players Back for Washington State Game

    4 hours ago
    Sparky
    Football

    How the Sun Devils Won During Their Off Week

    8 hours ago
    Daniels Utah
    Football

    How Arizona State's Jayden Daniels Landed NIL Deal With State Forty Eight

    8 hours ago
    LV Bunkley Shelton
    Football

    Three Goals for Arizona State During Bye Week

    Oct 22, 2021
    DTR
    Football

    A Sun Devils Rooting Guide During Bye Week

    Oct 22, 2021
    Herm Utah
    Football

    Bye-Week Focus: Arizona State's Penalty Problem

    Oct 21, 2021
    Daniels Utah
    Football

    Evaluating ASU's New Path to Pac-12 Championship Game

    Oct 20, 2021