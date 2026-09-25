Why This Arizona State Defense Feels Different From Last Year

“What’s cool about football and playing defense is you can’t do anything yourself,” ASU linebacker Owen Long told Arizona Sports 98.7. “You need 10 other guys to help and do their job.”

Owen Long had a week to remember in London, earning Conference Defensive Player of the Week and Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week honors, but it could be the entire ASU defensive unit that keeps the Sun Devils in the headlines.

Taking away offensive pick-sixes and allowing punt return touchdowns on special teams, the ASU defense has been responsible for 51 points through three games.

That’s an average of 17 points per game, lower than any Kenny Dillingham-led team has had through three games before. Do these numbers hold weight? Or is it too early to be confident?

Numbers Don’t Lie (Most of the Time)

Staring at the ASU stat sheet, the defense has allowed an average of 24 points per game, the worst start for the unit since 2023. That does not factor in ASU’s two pick sixes and punt return touchdown, however, which fall on the offense and special teams.

Recalculating the average, the defense sits at 17 points per game, the best under ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham.

These other categories don’t lie. ASU has allowed 285.7 yards per game, the Devils first time under 300 through three games since 2023.

ASU has been stellar through the air, but not so much on the ground. The Devils have allowed 161.3 passing yards per game, marking the first time under 200 through the first three games with Dillingham. They have also allowed 373 rushing yards per game, the first time over 300 with Dillingham.

Diving into conference play, back on U.S. soil, will help fans try and make sense of these early returns. Regardless, there is plenty to like and to keep your eye on with the numbers of this defense.

Taking Over A Game

Failing to take over the game in the final two games of the 2025 season, against Arizona in the season finale and Duke in the Sun Bowl, ASU dropped both and finished the year with a -6 turnover margin.

Now, just three games into 2026, the defense has already taken over a contest.

A three turnover day from the unit set up the Sun Devils for a victory in London, making up for a sluggish day from the offense. Two forced fumbles in the red zone and an interception from Owen Long led ASU to their first conference win of the season.

In the last four seasons, ASU’s best moments have come from the defense forcing takeaways. A 2024 win over #13 BYU, the 2024 conference championship against Iowa State, and the 2025 upset over #7 Texas Tech all featured the Devils winning the turnover battle.

ASU had five games in their 2024 CFP run where they forced three turnovers or more. In 2025, that number dropped to just two.

They now have their first three-turnover game just three weeks into the year. Could this be the recipe to a successful season?

Holding The (Defensive) Line

There has been a lot of talk about ASU’s defensive line being the “unsung heroes” of the season so far.

“I think a lot of guys on our defensive line aren’t being talked about, they are playing really good football.” Dillingham said in his Tuesday press conference.

“Our defensive line has been playing incredible this year,” Long told 98.7. “There’s a few guys up there that have really been setting the stage for a lot of us to make plays.”

Rightfully so.

Through 13 games in 2025, seven different defensive linemen recorded sacks for ASU. Through just three games in 2026, four lineman have already recorded a sack.

A similar situation in the tackle-for-loss department, with six linemen recording TFLs through three games. Nine linemen recorded TFLs in all of 2025, showing that this defensive line crew is just getting started.

The difference-maker? A veteran presence. This senior class has been making an impact long before their senior season came around, with names such as C.J. Fite and Zac Swanson.

How will this dominant senior class go out? It feels as if the sky is the limit with nine regular season games remaining.

ASU’s defense will hit the field again on Oct. 3, when the Sun Devils host Baylor for their second conference matchup.