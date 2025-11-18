Four-Star 2027 Wide Receiver Names Arizona State in Top 5
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham has started the 2027 recruiting cycle strong. Although the Sun Devils haven't secured a commitment yet, they are emerging as contenders for some of the top recruits in the country.
One of those recruits is a four-star wide receiver prospect and a top 350 player in the country, who recently named Arizona State in his top five schools.
Arizona State Makes Top 5 For Elite 2027 Wide Receiver
On Nov 17, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett announced that Zerek Sidney, a four-star wide receiver from Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, Arizona, has named Arizona State as one of his final five schools, along with Notre Dame, Oklahoma, USC, and Washington.
Sidney is an elite prospect, with 247Sports' composite rankings listing him as the No. 340 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 43 wide receiver, and the No. 5 recruit from Arizona.
Dillingham has made it a point over the last year or so to target prospects from Arizona, and landing one of the best in-state prospects in the 2027 cycle would be a big-time win for the Sun Devils.
Sidney spoke with Fawcett about his top five choices and his overall recruitment process, sharing that he loves how Arizona State has given him the chance to stay close to home. The young wide receiver also mentioned that his mom would support his decision to choose the Sun Devils.
- “With ASU being the hometown school, they gave me an opportunity that no other school can give me, my mom would probably love for me to stay home too!” Sidney told Fawcett.
In terms of what Sidney is looking for in a school, he told Fawcett that his relationship with the staff, coaching stability, scheme fit, and playing time his freshman season are all significant factors in his decsion.
- “There are a lot of deciding factors but I’d say my top ones are relationship with the staff, academics, coaching stability, how I fit into the playbook, and how do they view playing freshman," Sidney said.
Arizona State has made a strong impression on Sidney throughout his recruitment process, and the 6'0", 160-pound wide receiver has taken four unofficial visits to Tempe. Rivals' recruiting prediction machine currently gives the Sun Devils the best chance to secure his commitment at 41.7%.
While Sidney might choose one of the other schools in his top five, it currently looks like Arizona State is in a strong position with the four-star wide receiver. He would be a massive addition to the Sun Devils' 2027 class, and he’s likely to make his decision sooner rather than later.
