Arizona State Adds JUCO Defensive Lineman to 2026 Class

With all the noise surrounding the college football transfer portal window, it’s easy to forget that the 2026 recruiting cycle is still underway.

While Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff had already put together a strong 2026 class, the Sun Devils have been looking to add some more talent, and they recently did so by landing a three-star junior college (JUCO) defensive lineman.

Three-Star JUCO Defensive Lineman Commits to Arizona State

On Saturday morning, Jeffrey Manns II, a three-star JUCO defensive lineman from Lancaster, Texas, who plays for Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, announced on X that he had committed to Arizona State.

I want to thank God for the journey 1st and far most. I also want to thank my coaches and parents for having faith in me. @ASUFootball #Commited #ForksUp pic.twitter.com/JXREfYrItN — Jeffrey Manns II (@DawgManns) January 10, 2026

“I want to thank God for the journey 1st and far most,” Manns wrote. “I also want to thank my coaches and parents for having faith in me. @ASUFootball #Commited #ForksUp.”

Manns’ recruiting had been relatively quiet throughout the fall, and he drew little interest from Power Four programs. However, at the start of the New Year, several teams began pursuing him, and he picked up offers from Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Wisconsin, and Kansas.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After taking a few official visits over the past few days, Manns ultimately decided to continue his college football career with the Sun Devils and will likely make an immediate impact on Arizona State’s defense in 2026.

The 6’3”, 300-pound defensive lineman had a strong 2025 season at Hutchinson, totaling 31 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, and one interception.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman C.J. Fite (99) celebrates tackle for loss against Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Manns will have two seasons of eligibility remaining once he arrives in Tempe, and he is a fantastic addition to Arizona State’s 2026 class. 247Sports’ JUCO composite rankings list him as the No. 110 overall JUCO prospect nationally and the No. 18 JUCO defensive lineman.

With the addition of Manns, Arizona State’s 2026 composite class (excluding transfers) ranks No. 38 nationally and No. 6 in the Big 12, according to 247Sports.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham holds a news conference on Oct. 27, 2025, in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillingham has done a fantastic job of both bringing in talented players and filling his roster’s most pressing needs throughout the 2026 cycle, and his efforts should set the Sun Devils up for plenty of future success.

Manns is an excellent late addition to the class, and his game should translate well to the Big 12 given his size and strength. While it’s unlikely he will be a starter for the Sun Devils in 2026, he’s talented enough to be a rotational piece on the defensive line and should see the field a decent amount in his first season in Tempe.

