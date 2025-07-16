Sun Devils' Star Sam Leavitt Discusses 2025 Goals
Arizona State has a new face of the football program heading into a hotly anticipated 2025 season.
That face is none other than Sam Leavitt - the 20 year old sophomore quarterback that is coming off of what was one of the better seasons that any quarterback enjoyed in 2024.
The high level play has inherently drawn more media attention to the field general - that was true on Monday when Leavitt joined the Jim Rome show.
One of the segments focused on Rome asking Leavitt if there were any phrases that he'd write down to serve as motivation.
"How great do you want to be? That's kind of the phrase that I've lived by since probably my sophomore year of high school and it was really my brother who, you know, originally said it and we kind of always said it and it was every single workout that we'd go into we'd say that or when we didn't want to do our stretching at night, or when we were going into a game, or just pushing through certain adversities."
"It was just a question to ask yourself - how great do you want to be? Because it's not just doing the activity or the task, but it's how much are you going to push yourself? We like to say... we're going to get two percent better."
That extended into asking if there's anything else Leavitt keeps written down.
"I got a list of names of people who just, I want to outperform and out-train and outplay, and then at the bottom it just says 2025 Heisman."
The Heisman Trophy has been something that has always alluded the Arizona State program - Jake Plummer has been the only Sun Devil to be a finalist for the award in the history of the program.
Leavitt is looking to flip the script there - the dual threat certainly posts the necessary talent to be in serious contention, while the returning roster production and coaching will almost certainly serve him well.
If Leavitt is in the Heisman race it could spell best-case scenario for the Sun Devils - as it would likely mean the team has won a large sum of games. The team ultimately has to begin the quest to prove that 2024 was real on August 30.
