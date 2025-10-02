Kenny Dillingham Discusses Offensive Line, Special Teams, More
TEMPE -- Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham spoke with media following Wednesday's practice - for the third consecutive day during the off-week that the Sun Devils have.
To watch the availability in its entirety, view below.
Below is a partial transcript of highlights from the exchange.
On Special Teams
"Special teams units, yeah, yeah, they've been good. I mean, obviously Kanyon (Floyd) went out and we've struggled punting into the wind. But, you know, other than that, our special teams units as a whole, we were trying to kick off, they got pulled back close. We've hit two game winner field goals. So, I mean, people can look at stats when they when they look at it, but that's not the whole unit as a whole. Sometimes it's one punt, one kick off. You know, there's a period of time where we were missing some, you know, some of the kickoffs, and we cleaned that up by switching hashes. So for the most part, I mean, our special teams unit has been good."
On Jaren Hamilton Making Big Play
"Huge for him. Huge for him. The first catch in college football, and that type of setting was huge. So I'm excited to see what that does moving forward, obviously, getting some guys hopefully back this week on the opposite side of the ball could help us too."
On Offensive Creativity
"Or yeah, I think the short red area I got to be better as a coach. I got to give our guys better opportunities to be successful, like we can't just force things. We got to be more creative and try to really create one on nines down there instead of, you know, really good one on ones. So I think it starts with me down there in the little red area. We cleaned up the red area. Now we got to clean up the red zone, so I think or the goal line. So I think if we clean up the goal line and short yardage. That's our next step as an offense."
On Offensive Line
"I mean, we have the leading rusher in the country, I mean, in our league. So I mean doing well, there's obviously areas of improvement, like short yardage, and that's a team improvement area, but for the on first and second downs, on early downs, I think they're doing a nice job."
