Kenny Dillingham Discusses ASU's Transfer Portal Strategy

TEMPE -- There will certainly be turnover from within the Arizona State roster from 2025 to 2026, as it is all but a certainty that Sam Leavitt will be playing elsewhere next season - amongst other changes.

Head coach Kenny Dillingham spoke as to how the Sun Devils will approach the transfer portal in response to the expected losses, essentially confirming that the portal will continue to be utilized to supplement the roster with players to replace those who will depart.

"Well, I think that the portal is just a numbers game. You got to get a certain amount of numbers. And because the portal opens after early signing day, you can't really if you lose a guy you weren't expecting. It's hard to replace that kid with all high school all high school guys, because a lot of those high school guys were taken up early. So based off of the timing, you know, of the portal window and of the high school signing pay, it almost kind of pushes you more to have to replace all of your transfers with Portal kids. So if we lose a transfer, or if we have a number, we're probably going to have to replace it with a portal guy to get us to that depth going into next year."

When Does The Transfer Portal Open?

The portal window opens on January 2nd - players that intend to enter must officially do so by January 16. This is the only window in 2026, and players may remain in the portal as long as they desire.

What Are Positions of Need For Arizona State?

Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts during the first quarter against Iowa State in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a lengthy list that may continue to evolve, but there are spots that need immediate attention.

Quarterback is a near-lock, as one or two players will be added for experience and competition alongside Jake Fette/Cam Dyer. Running back is a possibility as well, especially with uncertainty surrounding Raleek Brown. Offensive line and defensive line will very likely be the points of emphasis above all else, as the Sun Devils must rebuild the trenches.

Linebacker and cornerback are ultimately positions that might be addressed as well, as well as special teams spots - including kicker.

Ultimately, fans should expect the Sun Devils to add between 18-20 players in the portal, with a combination of those additions, players already on the roster, and the 2026 freshman class making up next season's personnel.

