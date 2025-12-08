Marcus Adams Jr. Enjoys Breakout Game in Arizona State Win

PHOENIX -- Arizona State's resounding 86-70 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday night was a tale of many positives for the Sun Devils.

A 27-2 scoring run, consistent intensive effort on the defensive end of the court, and a balanced effort in the scoring department resulted in what is arguably the most impressive showing of the young season.

One of the most outwardly encouraging developments of the game was forward Marcus Adams Jr. having the best performance in his brief Arizona State career - the forward and former four-star recruit knocked down a trio of three-point looks while looking great as a help-side defender as well.

The program-wide belief in Adams has seldom wavered despite a slow start to the season from the talented wing - head coach Bobby Hurley and point guard Moe Odum have specifically been vocal in their support over the last month-plus.

Hurley Praises Adams' Performance

The 11th-year head coach stated his belief that Adams would make a positive impact on Saturday's win in his post-game press conference.

"Well, he missed so much time that it's not surprising that it took some time, but getting him back to the mainland and getting him to practice... he was doing additional sprint work to get himself back in shape. And you can't you have to do more at this stage, if you're him, because of all the time he missed. So he deserved to play well because of all the work he put in all week to get ready for this game. I wanted to say that, like even to the broadcast team, as we talked to them today about the game keys, like I I knew some in some way that he was gonna, he was kind of a positive impact."

The junior began the season recovering from an injury that was suffered in early September, playing sparingly during the Sun Devils' run in the Maui Invitational tournament. This was the moment that he needed to truly break out as an impact player, as the team desperately needed after G/F Vijay Wallace dislocated his ankle in exhibition play.

The calling card for the 6'8" wing has always been his three-point marksmanship - he shot north of 39% from long range a season ago at Cal State Northridge, but he also has the ability to serve as a quality team defender, connector of the offense, and finisher as well.

Time will tell if Adams will consistently contribute in a gauntlet of a Big 12 schedule, but the stage has been set for the emergence moving forward.

