Arizona State Hockey Players Call for Coaches to Be Put on Leave After Teammate’s Collapse

Seven Arizona State men's hockey players are calling for the Sun Devils' coaching staff to be placed on administrative leave while an outside investigation examines the August workout that left teammate Matthew Mayich on life support.

The players made their request in a 26-page letter delivered Monday to Arizona State president Michael Crow through attorney Tim Casey. In the letter, the players disputed multiple aspects of the university's preliminary review of the Aug. 20 workout and raised concerns about speaking openly while the coaches involved remain in positions that determine playing time, scholarships and roster status, according to The Washington Post.

Mayich's parents, John and Christina, publicly supported that position Tuesday, saying through their attorney that they want the coaches involved in the workout removed while an independent investigation determines what happened.

"We want the truth," the parents said in a statement provided to Arizona's Family, adding that they want "accountability for what happened to our son" and for his teammates to be safe.

Mayich, a 21-year-old sophomore defenseman who transferred to Arizona State from Clarkson, collapsed near the end of the outdoor preseason workout at Sun Angel Stadium. According to the Associated Press, his family's attorney has said Mayich suffered exertional heat stroke that caused severe brain damage. He remains hospitalized on life support.

Players Dispute Arizona State's Initial Review

Arizona State released a preliminary internal review Sept. 21 detailing its account of the workout, including the conditions, activities and response after Mayich collapsed.

The seven players challenge significant portions of that account.

Among their allegations, according to reporting cited by The Washington Post, is that Mayich was not given water during a workout they described as approximately 75 minutes of continuous exertion. The players also contend that aspects of ASU's exertional-heat policies were not followed, including policies related to acclimatization, rest periods and access to fluids.

The workout was led by Tim Ziesel, a former Green Beret who was not part of Arizona State's regular hockey coaching staff. According to The Washington Post, Arizona State's preliminary review said plans for the workout had not been submitted to the university in advance.

An attorney representing Ziesel disputed parts of the players' account Tuesday, telling Arizona's Family that players were not denied water and disputing the allegation that players vomited during the workout.

The competing accounts underscore why the players are seeking an investigation independent of the university.

Players Cite Fear of Retaliation

The seven players did not identify themselves publicly.

Their letter says they fear possible retaliation because head coach Greg Powers and his assistants continue to control decisions affecting their positions within the program.

The players argued that placing the staff on administrative leave would allow teammates to cooperate with investigators without worrying that doing so could affect their scholarships, playing time or roster status, according to The Washington Post.

They also asked the university to provide written assurances that players will not face repercussions for participating in an investigation and called for an outside agency to conduct the inquiry, according to Yahoo Sports.

Mayich's parents echoed those concerns Tuesday.

"The players shouldn't have to worry about retaliation from the people they report to every day," they said in their statement to Arizona's Family.

Investigation Into Workout Remains Open

Arizona State University police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the workout. Once completed, that report is expected to be forwarded to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for independent review, according to The Washington Post.

The players are asking for another layer of separation by requesting an outside investigation into the incident rather than relying solely on university processes.

Arizona State has acknowledged receiving the players' letter but had not announced that Powers or members of his staff had been placed on leave as of Tuesday.

Powers addressed Mayich's condition during NCHC media day last week but declined to answer detailed questions about the workout, saying he was not able to discuss specifics while investigations and other processes remained ongoing.

Arizona State's Season Is Scheduled to Begin Friday

The controversy comes just days before Arizona State is scheduled to open its season Friday at Lindenwood.

That creates an unusual and difficult situation for the Sun Devils.

Players are preparing to begin a new season while one of their teammates remains hospitalized, an investigation remains active and seven members of the roster have asked the university to temporarily remove the coaches leading them.

Mayich was selected by the St. Louis Blues in the sixth round of the 2023 NHL Draft. The Ontario native played four seasons with the Ottawa 67's of the Ontario Hockey League before spending last season at Clarkson and transferring to Arizona State.

His parents said Tuesday that they still want the Sun Devils to play and succeed this season.

"We want this team to have a great season, and we'll be cheering for you," Mayich's parents said in their statement to Arizona's Family.

But they also made clear that, in their view, hockey should not take precedence over determining what happened to their son.

The players who sent Monday's letter are asking Arizona State to reach the same conclusion: allow the season to proceed, but remove the coaches involved while an independent investigation seeks answers about the workout that left their teammate fighting for his life.