Arizona State Hockey Coach Declines to Discuss Workout That Left Player on Life Support

Arizona State men's hockey coach Greg Powers made his first public appearance since player Matthew Mayich collapsed during an August team workout, but declined to answer questions Wednesday about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Powers participated in a virtual news conference as part of National Collegiate Hockey Conference media day, according to The Athletic. When reporters repeatedly asked about the Aug. 20 workout, Powers said he would not discuss the event while reviews of what happened remain underway.

Mayich, a 21-year-old sophomore defenseman from Ontario, Canada, collapsed near the end of an outdoor team workout at Sun Angel Stadium on Arizona State's Tempe campus.

Mayich suffered exertional heat stroke that resulted in a lack of oxygen to his brain, his family's attorney, Rob Carey, previously told The Athletic. Carey has said Mayich remains on life support and has no chance of significant recovery.

Powers acknowledged Wednesday that the past month has been difficult for Arizona State's players, coaches and staff and said Mayich has remained in the program's thoughts.

Asked whether he considered himself responsible for what happened, Powers declined to answer. He took the same approach when asked whether concerns had been raised before the workout and when pressed about accountability for the incident, according to The Athletic.

Powers did say he has spoken with Mayich's family, but declined to disclose details of those conversations.

ASU Review Found Workout Plan Was Not Submitted for Approval

Powers' appearance came one day after Arizona State publicly released its initial findings from an ongoing university review.

According to the university's report, Powers and his staff received permission for Timothy Zeisel, a former Green Beret who had previously spoken to the hockey team about leadership and teamwork, to participate in the team-building event.

However, the hockey staff did not submit Zeisel's planned training activities to Arizona State's strength and conditioning coaches for review before the workout.

All three ASU hockey coaches and the team's assigned athletic trainer were present.

The session began at approximately 7 a.m. and included calisthenics, bodyweight exercises and running. Temperatures during the workout ranged from 86 to 89 degrees, according to Arizona State's report.

Near the end of the session, players were instructed to run while carrying a medicine ball. The university said Mayich appeared to struggle, stumbled and fell while completing the exercise. He attempted to resume running before falling to his knees.

An athletic trainer began treating Mayich with iced towels and cool water. When his condition deteriorated, 911 was called and teammates helped move him to a shaded area while treatment continued until emergency personnel arrived.

The university's review remains ongoing. The ASU Police Department also is conducting a separate investigation, with its completed report expected to be forwarded to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for independent review.

Arizona State said 20 people had been interviewed through either the university review or police investigation as of its initial report.

Powers was more expansive Wednesday when discussing the future of the hockey program. Asked how he would address concerns from parents considering sending their children to Arizona State, he emphasized the university's academics, campus, arena and support available to student-athletes and said he continues to believe he is the appropriate person to lead the program.

The Sun Devils are preparing for the 2026-27 season after finishing last in the NCHC last season and losing 10 of their final 12 games.

For now, however, questions surrounding the Aug. 20 workout remain unresolved as both Arizona State and law enforcement continue reviewing the circumstances that preceded Mayich's collapse.